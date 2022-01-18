Dr. Kurt Kosbar, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, works in the area of communication, signal processing, and telemetry and can offer insight on commercial carriers' concerns with 5G telephone communication.

"There is no theoretical reasons that 5G and aircraft altimeters can't peacefully co-exist," Kosbar says. "But telephone companies and aircraft electronics are not theoretically perfect. There are always imperfections in system design and operation, and unintended complications during use."

More information can be found at https://ece.mst.edu/faculty-directory/kurt-kosbar/. For assistance in connecting with Kosbar, please contact Nancy Bowles, senior communications consultant, at [email protected]