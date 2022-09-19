Space Week 2022 (Oct. 4-10) comes at an exciting time as NASA resumes moon missions with Artemis. Missouri University of Science and Technology has several experts who are great sources for stories about the Artemis mission or space exploration in general. Here’s the lineup:

Dr. Hank Pernicka, Curators’ Distinguished Teaching Professor of aerospace engineering and an expert in CubeSats and other microsatellites. Pernicka’s research focuses on building small satellites and calculating orbits – effective ways of getting from point A to point B in space.

Dr. Daoru (Frank) Han, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering with expertise in space environment and lunar exploration. Currently on a NASA-sponsored team working on an aspect of human habitation on the moon.

Dr. William Schonberg, professor of civil, architectural and environmental engineering and an expert in space junk. A lot of debris is zipping along in space, and it poses a hazard to NASA missions. Dr. Schonberg can talk about how to mitigate the risk.