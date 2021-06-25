ROLLA, Mo. - Dr. John Myers, a structural engineering professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is available to discuss recent events connected with the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Myers is a professor of civil, architectural and environmental engineering at Missouri S&T. He joined Missouri S&T in 1999 and has over 30 years of combined academic and professional design experience in infrastructure engineering. His research interests include the use of advanced construction materials for both new and existing infrastructure engineering applications.

Myers is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Concrete Institute and The Masonry Society. He is also a member of the Precast-Prestressed Concrete Institute and Transportation Research Board. Myers has served as an expert on the National Academies Transportation Research Board Long-Term Bridge Performance Program.