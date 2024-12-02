Newswise — Wood formation is far from a simple process; it’s a biological symphony requiring flawless coordination between various cellular systems. While mitochondria are best known as cellular "powerhouses," their deeper roles in plant growth have only recently come into focus. One major gap, however, has been understanding how these organelles contribute to secondary vascular growth—the foundation of wood formation. Spurred by these unanswered questions, researchers embarked on a mission to unravel the link between mitochondrial activity and vascular development in trees.



In a study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae188) led by scientists at Southwest University and published in Horticulture Research on July 15, 2024, the protein PtoRFL30 emerged as a star player in poplar (Populus tomentosa) wood formation. Targeted to mitochondria, PtoRFL30 was shown to regulate wood development by maintaining mitochondrial balance and influencing auxin signaling, a key plant hormone. The research intricately details how PtoRFL30 impacts vascular cambium activity and the growth of secondary xylem—the vital tissues of wood.



The team’s experiments revealed PtoRFL30 as a central regulator of wood growth. When the protein was overexpressed, vascular cambium activity and xylem formation were suppressed. On the flip side, silencing PtoRFL30 led to enhanced wood development. The key lay in how this protein managed mitochondrial energy production and reactive oxygen species (ROS), which in turn modulated auxin—a hormone essential for plant development. Remarkably, these effects could be reversed with targeted treatments like mitochondrial inhibitors or auxin-modulating chemicals, demonstrating the dynamic interplay between these systems.



This study is the first to directly link mitochondrial homeostasis to secondary vascular development in trees, opening doors to innovative strategies for boosting wood production or improving tree resilience against environmental challenges.



Dr. Keming Luo, one of the study’s senior authors, emphasized: "This work underscores the vital role of mitochondria in tree growth, revealing new biological insights into how organelle signaling governs vascular development. It not only advances our understanding of plant biology but also has the potential to revolutionize forestry practices by offering tools for managing wood formation."



The discovery of PtoRFL30’s role in wood formation brings exciting practical applications into view. By manipulating this signaling pathway, researchers could develop trees with optimized wood yields, benefiting industries like timber and paper production. Beyond economic gains, these findings could lead to hardier tree varieties capable of withstanding environmental stresses like drought or pests, contributing to more sustainable forestry and ecological conservation.

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhae188

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae188

Funding information

This work was supported by grants from the National Science Foundation of China (31870175, 32201579, 32271906, and 32271826) and the Fundamental Research Funds for the Central Universities (SWU-KQ22066).

