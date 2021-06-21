Newswise — McLean, Va., and Bedford, Mass., June 21, 2021 — MITRE Engenuity, MITRE’s tech foundation for public good, has convened a cross-industry alliance of leading U.S. semiconductor companies to create The Semiconductor Alliance. The Semiconductor Alliance defines a strategic vision and implementation plan for U.S. government investments in semiconductor research and development, including a proposed National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC).

Recent congressional proposals have dedicated over $50 billion in federal funding to the U.S. semiconductor industry with a focus on boosting international competitiveness. The MITRE Engenuity-led alliance will provide an industry-driven plan to ensure that U.S. taxpayer investment will achieve U.S. economic growth and technology leadership for decades to come.

The U.S. semiconductor industry faces fierce international competition from countries around the world that seek to unseat U.S. global leadership in microelectronic innovation. “U.S. leadership in advanced semiconductor devices is critical. Investments like the one proposed by the U.S. Congress are needed to augment the U.S. industry’s global market share, but we need to invest it meaningfully,” said Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO.

“We formed The Semiconductor Alliance to address semiconductor supply chain fragility and the security of our high-tech economy. Right now, that means figuring out how to make what could be a $50 billion investment in the semiconductor industry become $150 billion of value,” adds Laurie Giandomenico, vice president and chief acceleration officer of MITRE Accelerator. “To achieve this, we are bringing industry, academia, and government together to find a common purpose and define a strategic path forward that is not best for one, but meaningful for all.”

“Acting to prevent a semiconductor crisis now is imperative,” said Charles Clancy, senior vice president and general manager of MITRE Labs and chief futurist. “We must ensure that federal investment is properly targeted with the scale needed to advance technology and secure the economic health of our nation.”

Tune in to MITRE Engenuity’s live webinar event, Circuit Talk, on June 29 to learn more about The Semiconductor Alliance and the path forward for U.S. semiconductor resilience. Speakers include: Victoria Coleman, U.S. Air Force; Willy Shih, Harvard Business School; Dan Armbrust, Silicon Catalyst; Melissa Grupen-Shemansky, SEMI; Laurie Self, Qualcomm, Inc.; Zachary Holman, Arizona State University; Ken Hansen, formerly SRC; Wally Rhines, Cornami, Inc.; Pavneet Singh, Brooking Institute; and Nadia Schadlow, Hudson Institute.

About MITRE Engenuity

As MITRE’s tech foundation for public good, MITRE Engenuity collaborates with the private sector on challenges that demand public interest solutions, to include cybersecurity, infrastructure resilience, healthcare effectiveness, microelectronics, quantum sensing, and next generation communications. www.mitre-engenuity.org