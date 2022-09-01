MEDIA ADVISORY
WHAT
- MITRE’s tech foundation for public good, MITRE Engenuity, will host its 2022 Open Generation 5G Summit, titled "Getting to Our 5G Future Faster." The free, live, two-day virtual symposium will feature leading-edge keynotes from core members of the Open Generation 5G Consortium and interactive panel discussions.
WHO
Confirmed participants include:
- Paul Challoner, VP, Network Product Solutions, Ericsson
- Laurie Giandomenico, Chief Acceleration Officer, MITRE and Managing Director, MITRE Engenuity
- Thierry Klein, President, Bell Labs Solutions Research, Nokia Bell Labs
- Gerry Libunao, Distinguished Engineer, Network Planning, Verizon
- Dev Singh, Senior Director, Business Development and GM of Robotics, Drones, and Intelligent Machines, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
WHEN
- Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT
- Wednesday, 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT
WHERE
- Virtual symposium details are available at https://info.mitre-engenuity.org/open-generation-2022-5g-summit-registration.
RSVP
- Media registration is required at https://info.mitre-engenuity.org/open-generation-2022-5g-summit-registration. Media inquiries should be directed to [email protected].
BACKGROUND:
The 2022 Open Generation 5G Summit brings together the ecosystem of innovators and influencers evolving telecommunications, impacting operational technology today, and accelerating IoT solutions to market.
Scheduled sessions include:
- Industry advancements in aviation using drones to improve public safety, critical infrastructure inspection, and advanced air mobility solutions.
- How 5G networks enable use case innovation for smart city applications, precision agriculture, and smart health technologies.
- The Impact and evolution of performance parameters, standards, and regulations in advanced telecommunications.
- The future of wireless communications as envisioned by industry leaders like Cisco, Ericsson, NTT, Nokia, Qualcomm, T-Mobile, UScellular, and Verizon.
About MITRE Engenuity
MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.
MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. Learn more at mitre-engenuity.org.