MITRE’s tech foundation for public good, MITRE Engenuity, will host its 2022 Open Generation 5G Summit, titled "Getting to Our 5G Future Faster." The free, live, two-day virtual symposium will feature leading-edge keynotes from core members of the Open Generation 5G Consortium and interactive panel discussions.

Confirmed participants include:

Paul Challoner, VP, Network Product Solutions, Ericsson

Laurie Giandomenico, Chief Acceleration Officer, MITRE and Managing Director, MITRE Engenuity

Thierry Klein, President, Bell Labs Solutions Research, Nokia Bell Labs

Gerry Libunao, Distinguished Engineer, Network Planning, Verizon

Dev Singh, Senior Director, Business Development and GM of Robotics, Drones, and Intelligent Machines, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT​

Virtual symposium details are available at https://info.mitre-engenuity.org/open-generation-2022-5g-summit-registration.

Media registration is required at https://info.mitre-engenuity.org/open-generation-2022-5g-summit-registration. Media inquiries should be directed to [email protected] .

The 2022 Open Generation 5G Summit brings together the ecosystem of innovators and influencers evolving telecommunications, impacting operational technology today, and accelerating IoT solutions to market.

Scheduled sessions include:

Industry advancements in aviation using drones to improve public safety, critical infrastructure inspection, and advanced air mobility solutions.

How 5G networks enable use case innovation for smart city applications, precision agriculture, and smart health technologies.

The Impact and evolution of performance parameters, standards, and regulations in advanced telecommunications.

The future of wireless communications as envisioned by industry leaders like Cisco, Ericsson, NTT, Nokia, Qualcomm, T-Mobile, UScellular, and Verizon.

