MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT

WHO 

    Confirmed participants include:

  • Paul Challoner, VP, Network Product Solutions, Ericsson
  • Laurie Giandomenico, Chief Acceleration Officer, MITRE and Managing Director, MITRE Engenuity
  • Thierry Klein, President, Bell Labs Solutions Research, Nokia Bell Labs
  • Gerry Libunao, Distinguished Engineer, Network Planning, Verizon
  • Dev Singh, Senior Director, Business Development and GM of Robotics, Drones, and Intelligent Machines, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

WHEN

  • Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT
  • Wednesday, 14, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EDT​

WHERE

RSVP

BACKGROUND:

The 2022 Open Generation 5G Summit brings together the ecosystem of innovators and influencers evolving telecommunications, impacting operational technology today, and accelerating IoT solutions to market.

 Scheduled sessions include:

  • Industry advancements in aviation using drones to improve public safety, critical infrastructure inspection, and advanced air mobility solutions.
  • How 5G networks enable use case innovation for smart city applications, precision agriculture, and smart health technologies.
  • The Impact and evolution of performance parameters, standards, and regulations in advanced telecommunications.
  • The future of wireless communications as envisioned by industry leaders like Cisco, Ericsson, NTT, Nokia, Qualcomm, T-Mobile, UScellular, and Verizon.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. Learn more at mitre-engenuity.org.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Announcement
SECTION
CHANNELS
Internet Trends Technology Cybersecurity
KEYWORDS
5G Summit MITRE Enegenuity Ericsson Nokia Verizon Qualcomm Telecom Drones Mobility Smart City
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY