For the first time in more than 25 years, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are in a lockout after the two sides were unable to agree upon a new collective bargaining agreement.

Michael Huyghue, visiting professor of the practice at Cornell University Law School, is an experienced contract negotiator for professional sports. He says while the situation appears dramatic, both sides are simply exercising their collectively bargained leverage.

Huyghue says:

“While on its face the situation appears to be dramatic, negotiations between the owners and players will continue during the lockout. While a lockout is not typical conduct for MLB owners, it is certainly more common in the NFL. Each side here is exercising its collectively bargained leverage.

“Federal case law has tended to side with owners upon the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement giving them unilateral rights to conduct their businesses post termination.

“Ultimately, level heads will likely prevail in the not-too-distant future.”

Cornell University has dedicated television and audio studios available for media interviews supporting full HD, ISDN and web-based platforms.

- 30 -