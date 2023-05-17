The Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, has opened “MNET Center” to offer medical nutrition and exercise consultation by experts from four allied health areas. The Center, located on the 15th floor of the Chulapat 14 Building, is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM . Appointments are required.

The “MNET Center” or Medical Nutrition and Exercise Therapy Center offers consultation to patients with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity, as well as the elderly transitioning into the aging society group. The center offers dietary advice to control blood sugar levels for diabetic patients, designs exercise programs, and provides other personalized nutritional and exercise consultations.

Interested individuals can find out more details and register at

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXUkGT757atiHtD7GMOXke-UY2KD0_NtCDIeqqumaomiYFIA/viewform.

For more information, please call 0-2218-1573 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 4:30 to 7:00 PM, call 09-8514-7888 on Monday – Friday at 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, or contact Facebook page: MNET Center ศูนย์บำบัดโรค NCDs ด้วยโภชนาการและการออกกำลังกายทางการแพทย์.

According to Assoc. Prof. Somnuke Gulsatitporn, Director of the Medical Nutrition and Exercise Therapy Center (MNET), Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, the “MNET Center” aims to provide professional services related to allied health sciences, as well as serve teaching and research purposes. The goal of this integration of knowledge is to bring the utmost benefits to patients with NCDs or non–communicable diseases, which amount to a large number, and for whom allied health sciences are needed, especially in terms of diet, exercise, and blood work.

Assoc. Prof. Somnuke emphasized that the “MNET Center” focuses more on the quality of services than the number of patients. The center offers two main areas of services, namely nutritional consultation and exercise consultation, to both patients with NCDs and those at risk of said diseases and the elderly who have problems with physical balance. A physical fitness test is provided, and the result will be used to design an ideal exercise program for the patient. “MNET Center” also works closely with the physical therapy clinic and the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences’ medical clinic which offers blood testing services.

Patients are required to make 6 visits to MNET in total. The first time is for a physical fitness test and background check. The second time is when the results of the test are used to plan and set goals for exercise. The third to sixth times are for nutritional follow-up and real exercises.

Assoc. Prof. Somnuke added that the center is planning to offer online consultation for those who cannot commute to the center, as well as provide consultation via Line. Their future plans also include therapy packages, offered in collaboration with professors in radiological technology and medical technology to treat patients with osteoporosis, who need blood tests, bone density tests, dietary plans, and exercises to increase bone density.

“Health is the most important thing in life. If we place less importance to health than to making money, that money won’t be able to help us when our health declines. We might end up spending our life savings on treating ourselves. But if we take good care of our health towards the end, we won’t to pay a fortune to treat ourselves in the future,” remarked Assoc. Prof. Somnuke.

Asst. Prof. Dr. Tipayanate Ariyapitipun, Former Head of the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, and Founder of the MNET Center, said that the center’s services stem from research that is transformed into public services and also provides a platform for students to have real training. There are skilled and experienced professors in the center to offer consultation to patients in order to adjust their behavior and work towards a continuous routine by themselves.

“I want patients with NCDs to come to MNET and strictly follow the advice that they receive. This will help slow down the diseases and increase their quality of life,” suggested Asst. Prof. Dr. Tipayanate.

Dr. Praew Chantarasinlapin, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, a nutritional consultant at MNET spoke of the highlights of MNET that it integrates all 4 areas of the faculty, namely dieticians, physical therapists, medical technologists, and radiologists. The center also offers continuous therapy by following up with NCD patients so they can take better care of themselves.

Assoc. Prof. Anong Tantisuwat, Department of Physical Therapy, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, a consultant on exercise at MNET said that the center will help patients adopt and adapt the advice with their own routine, which will help prevent diseases and complement treatment by doctors. MNET focuses on health promotion so patients can adjust their daily life by choosing appropriate foods and ideal exercises for their health in order to reduce risk factors of severe diseases.

Asst. Prof. Phusita Bolisutthikul from the Department of Physical Therapy, who researches yoga exercises for the elderly and has implemented her work at the center, commented that yoga will help patients with diabetes and high blood pressure control their blood sugar levels. Moreover, yoga will improve the lung conditions of working-age adults who have a sedentary lifestyle and lack exercise.

Assaree Jittpranee and Kulpreeya Somkam, 3rd-year students at the Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Chulalongkorn University, who are members of the PR team for MNET, have created the Facebook page: MNET Center ศูนย์บำบัดโรค NCDs ด้วยโภชนาการและการออกกำลังกายทางการแพทย์ to provide information and suggestions on the center’s services. Their work also includes creating infographics and service registration forms. Both expressed their delight and pride to be part of the center, and they wish MNET will become well-known so that anyone who needs therapy can benefit from it.