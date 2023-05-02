Newswise — Northumbria University researchers and lecturers have backed the Flipflopi project, which has retrieved 135 tonnes of post-consumer plastics from the Lamu Archipelago on the Kenyan coast within the past ten months. The archipelago has a population of only 50,000. The team constructed the world's first 100% recycled plastic sailing boat approximately four years ago using discarded materials collected from the beaches of Kenya. Among the reclaimed materials were 30,000 discarded flip flops, which are commonly found in oceans worldwide.

While plastic is a major environmental concern, it is not the only issue that requires attention. A collaborative effort across Northumbria University is underway to draw attention to the fact that natural microfibres from textiles and clothing can also pose a threat to our environment. These microfibres can have adverse effects on our ecosystems and contribute to the growing problem of microplastic pollution.

The Flipflopi project has garnered global attention through its expeditions around East Africa and continues to inspire communities, governments, and businesses to take action against environmental pollution. The project's efforts to raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on our oceans and ecosystems have been commendable. The project has successfully demonstrated the potential for recycling plastic waste into useful and beautiful products such as boats, thereby encouraging people to view plastic waste as a valuable resource rather than something to be discarded.

Now, a model of the traditional ‘dhow’ style vessel has arrived in Lisbon in Portugal from Dundee in Scotland as part of a travelling exhibition.

Plastic: Remaking Our World" is an exhibition at the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology (MAAT) that will run until the end of August. The exhibition examines what it calls "the revolutionary and yet deeply controversial" range of synthetic products collectively known as plastics. The exhibition begins with a film installation that explores the complex relationship between plastic and nature, and it concludes with the Flipflopi model as a source of inspiration for contemporary efforts to reconsider the use of plastic and promote alternatives that reduce production and consumption while encouraging reuse. The exhibition encourages visitors to reflect on their own relationship with plastic and consider ways in which they can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Simon Scott-Harden, an Assistant Professor at Northumbria University's School of Design, is a member of the team that worked on the engineering and design of the Flipflopi model. He described the project's approach as a "full systems approach" that aims to influence behavior change through a combination of education, innovation, and captivating campaigns that keep the issue of plastic pollution at the forefront of people's minds. By addressing the problem from multiple angles and engaging with individuals and communities at every level, the project hopes to inspire a shift in attitudes towards plastic waste and encourage the adoption of sustainable alternatives.

“This exhibition is a great example as it helps highlight to a global audience the novel things that can be done with plastic – its versatility really is astounding.”

Local students of the Flipflopi project in Kenya are now building new recycled plastic sailing vessels, while learning traditional boat-building skills and how to incorporate beach rubbish into a circular economy. This initiative not only provides valuable hands-on experience for the students but also highlights the potential of recycling plastic waste and promotes the adoption of sustainable practices in local communities. By demonstrating the value of repurposing plastic waste, the project aims to inspire a wider shift in attitudes towards plastic consumption and waste disposal.

Simon continued: “Research shows that 70 per cent of marine macro litter collected is plastic, but our mantra is that plastic is wealth!”

During his most recent visit to the Flipflopi headquarters in Kenya in December, Simon Scott-Harden spent time exploring new manufacturing techniques and participated in a workshop for academics to assess and promote various materials, including microplastics and textiles. These materials often shed microfibres, which are tiny synthetic or natural fibres that can be harmful if ingested by small aquatic creatures, along with the chemicals used in their manufacturing process. The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the environmental impact of microfibres and to encourage the development of sustainable alternatives that minimize the release of microfibres into the environment. By collaborating with academics and industry experts, the Flipflopi project is working to identify and promote innovative solutions that address the challenges of plastic pollution and promote sustainability.

Northumbria’s Dr Kelly Sheridan is part of the Northumbria team looking specifically at the abundance of microfibres and their impact. An Assistant Professor of Forensic Science in the University’s Department of Applied Sciences, Kelly led research culminating in a paper authored by Northumbria PhD student Chimdia Kechi Okafor on the Prevalence and characterisation of microfibres along the Kenyan and Tanzanian coast.

Kelly explained: “Textile fibres, known as microfibres, and their prevalence in the environment have been studied by forensic scientists for decades. However, the majority of recent environmental studies have overlooked that knowledge and focused only on the characterisation of microplastic fibres. This has led to inaccurate microfibre data and much misunderstanding in the literature, culminating in a general underestimation of the threat posed by natural fibres.

The outcomes of the Flipflopi project demonstrate the importance of cross-collaboration in addressing global environmental challenges. By bringing together designers, environmental scientists, and forensic scientists, the project has highlighted the need for a multidisciplinary approach to tackling complex environmental issues. As Kelly suggests, we must adopt a "no-regrets" approach and leverage the expertise of others to fully understand the challenges we face and develop appropriate solutions to overcome them. By working together across disciplines, we can develop a more comprehensive understanding of environmental problems and identify innovative solutions that promote sustainability and protect our planet for future generations.

Kelly’s colleague Dr Matteo Gallidabino, Lecturer in Forensic Chemistry at King’s College London, who also worked on the paper, feels the Flipflopi team’s full systems approach is effective.

Matteo's comment highlights the need to increase awareness of the environmental impact of the textile industry. He points out that even clothing made of natural materials such as cotton or wool can release textile fibres into the environment, which can accumulate in living organisms and have harmful effects on biodiversity. This underscores the importance of developing sustainable textile production processes and promoting responsible consumption habits. By raising awareness about the environmental impact of the textile industry, we can encourage consumers to make more informed choices and support the development of innovative solutions that minimize the release of harmful textile fibres into the environment.

The multi-disciplinary approach includes a Flipflopi petition aiming to collect one million signatures, asking for a regional legislation to ban unnecessary single-use plastics East Africa, where the problem is said to have reached ‘epidemic’ proportions.

The next stop for Plastic: Remaking Our World will be the Hyundai Motorstudio in Busan, South Korea. You can find out more about the Flipflopi project and add your name to its petition at theflipflopi.com. The research paper is available to read in the academic journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

