Newswise — Article title: An empirical model for world record running speeds with distance, age, and sex: anaerobic and aerobic contributions to performance



Authors: Tuhin K. Roy, Michael J. Joyner, Jonathon W. Senefeld, Chad C. Wiggins, Timothy W. Secomb



From the authors: “This empirical model quantifies the decline in running speed with distance and age in a way that provides insight into the aerobic and anaerobic contributions to running speed and may help with developing training strategies for different age groups at various distances.”



This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.