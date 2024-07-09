Research Alert

Newswise — Article title: Reduced incretin receptor trafficking upon activation enhances glycemic control and reverses obesity in diet-induced obese mice

Authors: Rathin Bauri, Shilpak Bele, Jhansi Edelli, Neelesh C. Reddy, Sreenivasulu Kurukuti, Tom Devasia, Ahamed Ibrahim, Vishal Rai, Prasenjit Mitra

From the authors: “Chronic administration of I-M-150847 improved glycemic control, enhanced insulin sensitivity, and provided profound weight loss in diet-induced obese mice.”

This study is highlighted as one of July’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

Journal Link: American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, July 2024

