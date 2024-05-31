Newswise — TAMPA, Fla., and PLEASANTON, Calif. — Moffitt Cancer Center, a world-renowned cancer treatment and research center, and Virogen Biotechnology Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership today. This collaboration aims to propel the development of Virogen's cutting-edge fusion protein, VG712 (Resimmune), addressing significant unmet needs in oncology and immunotherapy.

Under this strategic alliance, Moffitt will offer Virogen priority access to its world-class clinical expertise and state-of-the-art resources. This includes expedited clinical trial activations, enhanced patient screening and seamless data sharing, ensuring that investigational therapies reach patients swiftly and efficiently.

Virogen's VG712 has already demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in a Phase 1 trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The company is now gearing up to launch a Phase 2 trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and a Phase 1 trial as a tolerance induction agent for kidney transplantation. Additionally, VG712 will be developed as a lymphodepletion agent for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR T) and tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies (TIL) in collaboration with Moffitt.

“We are particularly excited by VG712’s potential as an alternative less toxic non-chemotherapy lymphodepletion agent, making CAR T and TIL therapies more accessible to older patients who cannot tolerate traditional chemotherapy,” said Frederick L. Locke, M.D., chair of the Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapy at Moffitt.

A significant focus of this partnership is the co-development of next-generation targeted therapies based on VG712. Both parties will contribute intellectually to further advancing VG712 as a lymphodepletion agent. Moffitt will also leverage its extensive scientific and immunology expertise, comprehensive nonclinical and clinical research resources and clinical trial infrastructure. Virogen will contribute its expertise, know-how and profound knowledge of immunotoxins.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with Moffitt’s mission to prevent and cure cancer. We eagerly anticipate working with Virogen to accelerate the development of lifesaving therapies and improved treatments for our patients,” said Patrick Hwu, M.D., President and CEO of Moffitt.

“We are excited to collaborate with Moffitt Cancer Center, a global leader in cancer research and treatment,” said Su Chen, CEO of Virogen. “With Moffitt’s unparalleled clinical and research expertise, we are confident in our ability to fast-track the development of VG712 to meet significant unmet medical needs.”

About Moffitt Cancer Center Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 57 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-855-962-2099), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Virogen Biotechnology Virogen is a clinical stage biotechnology company with expertise in both US and Asia. Its leading development program is VG712, invented at NIH by a pioneer in immunotoxin, Dr. David Neville. Unlike earlier generation immunotoxins, VG712 induces a rapid and transient T cell depletion without triggering cytokine response. By targeting CD3 receptors, VG712 is effective against all T cell subtypes. Virogen owns the global rights to develop and commercialize this novel fusion protein and has completed the CMC development of drug products for global clinical trials. For more information visit virogenbio.com.

