Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Zeynep Eroglu, M.D., assistant member of the Cutaneous Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center, received the 2021 Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership Award from the National Cancer Institute. Eroglu is one of only 10 clinical investigators that were selected to receive the honor, which was announced during the NCI Clinical Trials and Translational Research Advisory Committee meeting July 14.

The award recognizes and supports outstanding clinical investigators at NCI-designated cancer centers who are working to improve cancer care. Candidates are nominated by their institution’s center director and must be actively engaged in NCI-funded collaborative clinical trials.

“Dr. Eroglu is dedicated to finding new, innovative therapies for melanoma patients,” said Moffitt Center Director John Cleveland, Ph.D. “This is a highly competitive award, so being selected underscores her remarkable accomplishments as a clinical investigator and her ability to inspire others to pursue a career in clinical research.”

The award provides partial salary support for two years for Eroglu to engage in clinical research activities, including developing new clinical trials, improving access and accrual of clinical trials, and providing educational opportunities and mentoring to the next generation of clinical investigators.

Eroglu’s research interests focus on clinical research in targeted therapies and combination immunotherapies for skin cancers including melanoma, along with the development of biomarkers that predict outcomes and personalized treatment strategies for patients.

“The NCI is pleased to recognize these 10 talented investigators who dedicate themselves to the conduct of NCI cancer clinical trials,” said Dr. Sheila Prindiville, director of NCI’s Coordinating Center for Clinical Trials. “These awardees, five men and five women, have outstanding leadership skills and will be conducting clinical trials in a range of adult cancer types, testing new cancer therapies, developing critical biomarkers, and moving the field of personalized medicine forward.”

Eroglu earned her medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. She completed an internal medicine residency at the University of California, Irvine, and a hematology/oncology fellowship at the City of Hope/Harbor-UCLA program.

