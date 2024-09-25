Newswise — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and ST. LOUIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Designs , a leading provider of PCR assays, associated reagents and equipment, is excited to announce the acquisition of Lamda Biotech , a specialized provider of research products for application in molecular biology, functional genomics, proteomics and gene therapy. This partnership will enhance Molecular Designs' product portfolio, grow its reach into academic research and pharma market segments, and further expand its talent base of highly specialized personnel.

For more than 20 years, Lamda Biotech has been highly regarded for its offering of cutting-edge PCR products, RT-PCR reagents, RT-qPCR kits, Direct-PCR genotyping kits, DNA ladders, SafeStain, and other protein and cell biology products. Molecular Designs, a leader in specialty assays and complete PCR solutions, will leverage its renowned manufacturing capabilities to scale Lamda's product offerings, enhance new product R&D, and increase access to customers through added distribution channels - all while keeping a tight focus on industry-leading customer service.

Michael Clark , CEO of Molecular Designs, notes, "This acquisition is a significant milestone for Molecular Designs. It brings together best in class manufacturing and specialized product expertise that has the power to better support our clients."

The acquisition of Lamda Biotech solidifies Molecular Designs' position as a key player in the molecular technology market and demonstrates a commitment to providing customers with the highest quality lab products and research solutions.

About Molecular Designs



Molecular Designs was founded by physicians looking to simplify delivery of and increase accessibility to cost-effective, streamlined, and easy to use molecular technologies. It offers numerous multiplex PCR-based panels produced under GMP and ISO 13485:2016 quality standards for research use, as well as complementary reagents and instrumentation.