Abstract: Sox gene is an evolutionarily conserved family of transcription factors that play important roles in cellular differentiation and numerous complex developmental processes. In vertebrates, Sox proteins are required for cell fate decision, morphogenesis, and control self-renewal in embryonic and adult stem cells. Sox gene family has been well studied in multiple species including humans but scanty or no study in Bovidae. In this study, we conducted a detailed evolutionary analysis of this gene family in Bovidae, including their physicochemical properties, biological functions, and patterns of inheritance. We performed a genome-wide cataloguing to explore the Sox gene family using multiple bioinformatics tools. Our analysis revealed conserved motifs that are crucial to the ability of Sox genes to interact with the regulatory regions of target genes and orchestrate multiple developmental and physiological processes. Importantly, we report a unique motif being EFDQYL/ELDQYL found in SoxE and SoxF groups. Further analysis revealed that this motif sequence accounts for the binding and transactivation potential of Sox proteins. Protein-protein interaction showed significant interaction among Sox genes and related genes implicated in embryonic development and the regulation of cell differentiation. We conclude that Sox gene family uniquely evolved among Bovidae with a few exhibiting important motifs that drives several developmental and physiological processes.