Abstract

Gastric cancer (GC) is a primary cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, and even after therapeutic gastrectomy, survival rates remain poor. The presence of gastric cancer stem cells (GCSCs) is thought to be the major reason for resistance to anticancer treatment (chemotherapy or radiotherapy), and for the development of tumor recurrence, epithelial–mesenchymal transition, and metastases. Additionally, GCSCs have the capacity for self-renewal, differentiation, and tumor initiation. They also synthesize antiapoptotic factors, demonstrate higher performance of drug efflux pumps, and display cell plasticity abilities. Moreover, the tumor microenvironment (TME; tumor niche) that surrounds GCSCs contains secreted growth factors and supports angiogenesis and is thus responsible for the maintenance of the growing tumor. However, the genesis of GCSCs is unclear and exploration of the source of GCSCs is essential. In this review, we provide up-to-date information about GCSC-surface/intracellular markers and GCSC-mediated pathways and their role in tumor development. This information will support improved diagnosis, novel therapeutic approaches, and better prognosis using GCSC-targeting agents as a potentially effective treatment choice following surgical resection or in combination with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. To date, most anti-GCSC blockers when used alone have been reported as unsatisfactory anticancer agents. However, when used in combination with adjuvant therapy, treatment can improve. By providing insights into the molecular mechanisms of GCSCs associated with tumors in GC, the aim is to optimize anti-GCSCs molecular approaches for GC therapy in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or other adjuvant treatment.