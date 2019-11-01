Mom's Diabetes May Impair Development of Baby's Kidneys

Article title: In utero exposure to maternal diabetes impairs nephron progenitor differentiation.

Authors: Debora M. Cerqueira, Shelby Lynn Hemker, Andrew J. Bodnar, Daniella M. Ortiz, Favour O. Oladipupo, Elina Mukherjee, Zhenwei Gong, Corynn Appolonia, Radhika H. Muzumdar, Sunder Sims-Lucas, Jacqueline Ho

From the authors: “Our data from this model of maternal diabetes suggest impairment in the differentiation of nephron progenitors into renal vesicles, resulting in an overall decrease in nephron number.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

