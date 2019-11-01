 
Mom's Diabetes May Impair Development of Baby's Kidneys

Exposure to type 1 diabetes in the womb led to fewer nephrons in offspring

1-Nov-2019 2:00 PM EDT

American Physiological Society (APS)

Article title: In utero exposure to maternal diabetes impairs nephron progenitor differentiation.

Authors: Debora M. Cerqueira, Shelby Lynn Hemker, Andrew J. Bodnar, Daniella M. Ortiz, Favour O. Oladipupo, Elina Mukherjee, Zhenwei Gong, Corynn Appolonia, Radhika H. Muzumdar, Sunder Sims-Lucas, Jacqueline Ho

From the authors: “Our data from this model of maternal diabetes suggest impairment in the differentiation of nephron progenitors into renal vesicles, resulting in an overall decrease in nephron number.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

American Journal of Physiology - Renal Physiology

All Journal News, Children's Health, Diabetes, Kidney Disease, OBGYN, Women's Health
Physiology, Renal physiology, kidney development, Kidney Health, Type 1 Diabetes, nephron progenitor (NP) cells, Prenatal Health, Prenatal Exposure
