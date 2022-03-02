Research Alert

Article title: Maternal obesogenic diet regulates offspring bile acid homeostasis and hepatic lipid metabolism via the gut microbiome in mice

Authors: Michael D. Thompson, Jisue Kang, Austin Faerber, Holly Hinrichs, Oğuz Özler, Jamie Cowen, Yan Xie, Phillip I. Tarr, Nicholas O. Davidson

From the authors: “We identified shifts in the offspring microbiome associated with changes in cecal bile acid levels. Transfer of the microbiome from maternal obesogenic diet-exposed offspring to microbiome-depleted mice altered bile acid homeostasis and increased fructose-induced hepatic steatosis.”

This study is highlighted as one of March’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

Research Alert
All Journal News Microbiome Obesity
KEYWORDS
Physiology Obesity Offspring high-fat diet Offspring Health Epigenetics gut microbiome gut health Microbiota