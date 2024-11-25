Newswise — PHILADELPHIA, PA and QUEENSTOWN, SINGAPORE (Monday, Dec 2, 2024 9:30 pm EST; Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024 9:30 am SST) The Monell Chemical Senses Center, a global leader in advancing the scientific understanding of taste, smell, and related senses, and A*STAR Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (A*STAR SIFBI), a translational research institute for health and well-being focused on Asian phenotype have entered into a five-year research and education alliance.

Today, Benjamin P.C. Smith, PhD, Monell Executive Director & President, met with Sze Tan, PhD, A*STAR SIFBI Executive Director, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote academic cooperation and exchange in education and research, with the vision of creating a healthier world by unlocking the mysteries of our senses. The MOU provides a framework for Monell and A*STAR SIFBI to explore research that benefits both academic and industry science, including engaging in joint science and shared scientific publications, joint funding opportunities, and exchange of scientists and staff for training.

Unique Sensory Dynamics: East Meets West

Monell's expertise in sensory science complements A*STAR SIFBI's understanding of Asian genetics, eating habits, and environmental influences, creating a powerful synergy. Leveraging a cross-cultural approach, this collaboration explores the unique sensory differences between Asian and Western populations, which are crucial for understanding consumer preferences and developing products that resonate with local consumers. For example, differences in sensitivity to bitterness or preference for umami flavors can greatly influence product success in different regions.

The two organizations aim to develop sensory testing protocols specific to Asians by integrating traditional Eastern culinary practices, such as fermentation and spice usage, with advanced methodologies. This work could transform food and nutrition strategies for companies globally, supporting the creation of products that appeal to regional palates and contribute to healthier diets. Understanding regional texture preferences can also help tailor products that better meet consumer expectations and promote balanced nutrition.

“We know that cultural, environmental, and genetic factors shape olfactory and gustatory experiences across diverse – Eastern and Western – populations,” Dr. Smith said. “Through this ‘East Meets West’ partnership we will explore the cultural influences, which could lead to improved cross-cultural food product development and precision health nutrition efforts. By working together and connecting our knowledge and expertise we can build a healthier world.”

Positioning Singapore as the Sensory Science Hub of Asia

The MOU will also explore how food influences holistic well-being, especially since food holds cultural and social significance. This initiative aims to enhance understanding of Asian food textures, tastes, and preferences, enabling the development of products and nutrition strategies in this region.

“At A*STAR SIFBI, our vision is to be an innovation engine for health and well-being, focusing on the Asian phenotype,” said Dr Tan. “Food is more than sustenance; it is a cultural experience and a vital pathway to better health. Our partnership with Monell unites Eastern and Western expertise to decode Asian food preferences and transform food and nutrition for Asian populations.”

“We see exciting possibilities in Singapore becoming a vibrant hub for Asian sensory research, creating opportunities for industry partnerships and talent development that will drive consumer-focused innovations to meet evolving market needs,” Dr Tan added.

About Monell Chemical Senses Center

The Monell Chemical Senses Center is an independent nonprofit research institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1968, with a mission to advance and share discoveries in the science of the chemical senses of smell, taste, chemesthesis, and interoception to solve the world’s health, societal, and environmental challenges.

About A*STAR Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (A*STAR SIFBI)

A*STAR Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (A*STAR SIFBI)’s vision is to be an innovation engine for health and well-being, focusing on the Asian phenotype. Our two strategic pillars are: 1) Developing sustainable, value-added ingredients for food and consumer care; and 2) Optimizing health and wellbeing within the Asian phenotype. We prioritize consumer acceptance, considering taste, texture, and nutrition, alongside sustainable and safe food production. Understanding sensory preferences and the Asian phenotype allows us to tailor food designs to meet consumer needs and improve population health and wellness. We directly impact food resilience, population health, economic growth, and talent development. We envision Singapore as a leading hub for Asian food and nutrition research, fostering industry partnerships and regional collaboration to advance this critical field. This is achieved through public-private partnerships locally and globally. Learn more at www.a-star.edu.sg/SIFBI

About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.

