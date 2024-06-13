Newswise — Money magazine features Cal State Fullerton’s innovative, affordable and transformative education on its national list of 2024 Best Colleges in America.

CSUF earned a 4.5-star rating in the 10th-year publishing of the Best Colleges list by value for its quality of education, affordability and student outcomes, such as graduates’ earnings and economic mobility.

Under its five-star rating system — which launched in 2022 — Money aims to help students build a list of high-value schools where students can find success. Money’s team researched each college or university’s tuition prices, financial aid, percentages, average student debt and early career earnings. Of more than 2,400 public and private four-year schools considered, only 745 made the list. The schools were ranked on 25 factors related to quality, affordability and student outcomes, including the graduates’ earnings and economic mobility.

Eighteen California State Universities earned 4.5-star or 5-star ratings.

Cal State Fullerton has garnered multiple national titles for the 2024 academic year.

The Wall Street Journal and College Pulse named Cal State Fullerton No. 7 of 400 U.S. colleges on its Best Value list for 2024, based on the median salaries of alumni and how quickly those earnings can cover the estimated cost of a degree.

In May, U.S. News and World Report ranked multiple CSUF graduate programs among the top in the nation, including nursing and business programs.

About Cal State Fullerton: The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers more than 100 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. Visit fullerton.edu.

# # #