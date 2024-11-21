The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and the University of Chicago Medicine are forming a new partnership to elevate the academic health system's global presence, foster connections with international patients, and enhance its reputation as a leading healthcare destination.

While Formula 1 has major global appeal, the sports’ fan base is growing in America. The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team is the only U.S.-based Formula 1 racing team on the circuit and represents the pinnacle of motorsports.

The MoneyGram Haas F1 Team partnership builds on UChicago Medicine’s strategic sports sponsorship with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky basketball team, as the growing health system seeks to provide its world-class care to more communities regionally, nationally and internationally.

“Formula 1’s global reach aligns with our vision to connect with more national and international communities,” said Thomas Jackiewicz, President of the University of Chicago Health System. “Our ongoing partnerships, such as with the Chicago Sky, have demonstrated the value of using sports to amplify our healthcare mission to bring academic medicine to more people.”

Under terms of the deal, UChicago Medicine will serve as an “Official Supporter of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team” through the 2025 season and then will become an “Official Healthcare Partner” through 2027. The sponsorship officially launches during the final races of Formula 1’s 2024 season, including this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"We are delighted to welcome UChicago Medicine to our growing roster of partners. Through three home races and a phenomenal global platform, we look forward to supporting UChicago Medicine in their efforts to raise awareness of their world-leading healthcare offering,” said Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.