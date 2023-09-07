Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (Sept. 09, 2023)- The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) proudly announces Dr. Monika Krzesniak-Swinarska as the 2023 Ernest Johnson Outstanding Educator Award recipient for her unwavering dedication to education in the fields of neuromuscular (NM) and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine.

“I’m honored to receive this award, and I’m grateful to AANEM for this recognition. I admired Dr. Johnson’s leadership in academic PM&R, and I strongly believe in Ernie’s ‘patient-first’ teaching philosophy. This award inspires me to continue my educator work with more passion and enthusiasm,” said Dr. Krzesniak-Swinarska.

Dr. Krzesniak-Swinarska completed her medical degree at the Medical University of Gdansk, Poland, physical medicine & rehabilitation (PM&R) residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin, and NM medicine fellowship at Wake Forest School of Medicine. Following her fellowship, she joined the neurology department at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, where she currently serves as associate professor of PM&R, NM medicine, and neurology and holds a secondary appointment in the department of orthopaedics & rehabilitation. She is also director of the Adult MDA Care Center and the EMG Laboratory.

Dr. Krzesniak-Swinarska’s contributions extend beyond patient care and education within her institution. She has been invited to teach and present courses and workshops on neuromuscular ultrasound (NMUS) at national and international conferences. She said, “I would like to get more involved in international education on NMUS, EDX, and NM medicine, bringing knowledge to the countries with limited resources.

Dr. Krzesniak-Swinarska will be recognized at the upcoming AANEM Annual Meeting Nov. 1- 4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

