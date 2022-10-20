Newswise — October 20, 2022 — A solid understanding of the water cycle is crucial to understanding landscape response under a changing climate. Soil moisture is a vital component of the water cycle with interactions and feedbacks that greatly affect the Earth’s critical zone. These topics will be discussed at the “National soil moisture monitoring network – focus on forest and wildland systems” symposium for the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting in Baltimore, Maryland.

The meeting is sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and the Soil Science Society of America.

Presentations include:

Modeling soil moisture – approaches in forested landscapes, Carlos Quintero, Oak Ridge Institution for Science and Education

Carlos Quintero, Oak Ridge Institution for Science and Education Strategies for improved soil moisture monitoring and coordination in the United States, Michael Cosh, USDA

Michael Cosh, USDA Using soil moisture information to better understand and predict wildfire danger, Tyson Ochsner, Oklahoma State University

Tyson Ochsner, Oklahoma State University Investigating the usefulness of forest soil moisture, Russell Briggs, SUNY-Syracuse

Russell Briggs, SUNY-Syracuse Soil moisture applications for informed decision making, John Bolten, NASA

For more information about the Communication and Public Engagement for Healthy People and a Healthy Planet ASA, CSSA, SSSA International Annual Meeting, visit https://www.acsmeetings.org/. Media are invited to attend the conference . Pre-registration by October 25, 2022 is required.

For more specific information about this symposium, visit https://scisoc.confex.com/scisoc/2022am/meetingapp.cgi/Session/23282.

To speak with one of the scientists, contact Susan V. Fisk, [email protected] to arrange an interview.