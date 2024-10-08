Newswise — Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt has again been named a state, regional and national leader in pediatric health care, achieving the title of No. 1 children’s hospital in Tennessee and sharing the top spot in the Southeast, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

In the newly released 2024-2025 Best Children’s Hospitals report, Monroe Carell also ranked nationally in 10 out of 11 pediatric specialty programs. New this year, the report added pediatric and adolescent behavioral health to the list of pediatric specialties. Monroe Carell has made the Best Children’s Hospitals list for 18 consecutive years, every year since the ranking’s inception in 2007.

This is the fourth year in the regional rankings category that Monroe Carell has been recognized as No. 1 in the Southeast, sharing the spot in a three-way tie. The Southeast region includes 19 ranked pediatric facilities in nine states (Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina).

“These results are the outcome of the entire Monroe Carell team consistently delivering outstanding care to the children and families we serve. I want to express my appreciation to everyone who contributed to another successful year,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD, Deputy CEO and Chief Health System Officer for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Pediatric specialties at Monroe Carell that achieved rankings in the Top 50 are: behavioral health; cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; neonatology; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopaedics; pulmonology; and urology.

“It is truly an honor — for the 18th consecutive year — that Monroe Carell and our teams have earned the distinction as a state, regional and national leader in pediatric and adolescent health care,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. “To be No. 1 in Tennessee and in the Southeast is truly a testament to our teams’ relentless and unwavering commitment to provide hope and healing for all children and families who need us. Congratulations to everyone who helps the magic happen every day in our hospital. I am so very grateful for our teams’ continued dedication to delivering the very best in pediatric health care.”

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals report ranks the top 50 pediatric centers in 11 medical specialties. Scores are calculated using clinical data from nearly 108 hospitals through a detailed survey that looks at measures such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing. In addition, part of each hospital’s score is derived from reputational surveys of board-certified pediatric specialists. In the 2024-2025 report, only 88 children’s hospitals were ranked in at least one of the pediatric specialties.

Learn more about Monroe Carell’s ranked specialties at childrenshospitalvanderbilt.org/best. The full Best Children’s Hospitals rankings can be viewed online at usnews.com/childrenshospitals.