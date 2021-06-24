Newswise — MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (June 23, 2021) – The Blue Scrub Club at Montclair High School has donated $500 to Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center’s Pastoral Care department through the Partners for Health Foundation.

The Blue Scrub Club’s purpose is to inspire and educate students who are interested in exploring careers in the medical field. The club hosts weekly meetings with medical professionals from a variety of fields who share their education/career journey, along with what they do on a daily basis. Students also contribute to the community by providing healthcare organizations with assistance through financial or material donations, and volunteering.

“It is important that we engage with the younger generation who have an interest in healthcare and assist them in finding their career path,” says Tim O’Brien, chief executive officer at Mountainside Medical Center. “Healthcare organizations have many moving parts and we want to show students the various pathways in which they can have a successful career in healthcare.”

The hospital will collaborate with the club on future events to continue to educate students about the various careers in healthcare. Students will also have the opportunity to volunteer at the hospital and shadow professionals at all levels.

About Mountainside Medical CenterMountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women’s health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Mountainside Medical Center is designated as a Primary Stroke Center by the NJ State Department of Health and Senior Services and is one of only a few community hospitals licensed by the State to perform emergency cardiac angioplasty. To learn more about Mountainside Medical Center visit www.mountainsidehosp.com.

###