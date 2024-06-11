Newswise — According to The Wall Street Journal, more companies are recruiting people with atypical brains and redesigning work to be more inclusive.

"For example, Ernst & Young's neurodivergent workforce has grown more than 10-fold from four years ago, with most hiring taking place in the past two years."

Dr. Eric Patton, professor of management at Saint Joseph's University, recently published a book titled "Neurodiversity and Work: Employment, Identity and Support Networks for Neurominorities."

"Neurodivergent adults (i.e. adults with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, etc) are chronically unemployed and underemployed, despite being talented, motivated, reliable and very hardworking," says Dr. Patton. "This volume, including chapters by several individuals from neurominorities, covers issues such as the foundations of many neurodiversity conditions, how employers can support neurominorities through hiring, accommodations, organizational culture and technology, and how neurodivergent workers and their families can forge a career path through high school programs, college programs, entrepreneurship and support organizations."

To schedule an interview with Dr. Patton, please contact Kevin Gfeller, assistant director of public relations, at 610-639-8831 or [email protected].