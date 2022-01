Newswise — Boston - Boston magazine has named more than 110 physicians affiliated with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to its annual "Top Doctors" guide. Drawing from a Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. physician database, the Boston magazine Top Doctors™ list includes hundreds of Boston-area physicians from many medical specialties and is also available on Boston magazine's website: https://www.bostonmagazine.com/health/2022/01/25/top-doctors-boston-area/

Dana-Farber provides adult cancer care with Brigham and Women's Hospital as Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and provides pediatric cancer care with Boston Children’s Hospital as Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

The following Dana-Farber-affiliated faculty are listed as "Top Doctors" in the February 2022 issue of Boston magazine:

Gregory Abel, MD Hematology

Janet Abrahm, MD Hospice & Palliative Medicine

Brian Alexander, MD Radiation Oncology

Erik Alexander, MD Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Kenneth Anderson, MD Medical Oncology

Donald Annino, MD/DMD Otolaryngology

Joseph Antin, MD Medical Oncology

Stanley Ashley, MD Surgery

Mark Awad, MD/PhD Medical Oncology

Elizabeth Baldini, MD Radiation Oncology

David Barbie, MD Medical Oncology

Tracy Batchelor, MD Neurology

Elisabeth Battinelli, MD/PhD Hematology

Jennifer Bellon, MD Radiation Oncology

Himisha Beltran, MD Medical Oncology

Ross Berkowitz, MD Gynecologic Oncology

Monica Bertagnolli, MD Surgery

Ronald Bleday, MD Colon & Rectal Surgery

Caroline Block, MD Medical Oncology

Jennifer Brown, MD/PhD Hematology

Craig Bunnell, MD Medical Oncology

Harold Burstein, MD/PhD Medical Oncology

Susana Campos, MD Medical Oncology

Jennifer Ang Chan, MD Medical Oncology

Steven Lee Chang, MD Urology

Susan Chi, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Antonio Chiocca, MD/PhD Neurological Surgery

Toni Choueiri, MD Medical Oncology

Thomas Clancy, MD Surgery

Jean Connors, MD Hematology

Anthony D'Amico, MD/PhD Radiation Oncology

Daniel DeAngelo, MD/PhD Medical Oncology

Christine Denison, MD Diagnostic Radiology

Phillip Devlin, MD Radiation Oncology

Lisa Diller, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Pamela DiPiro, MD Diagnostic Radiology

Gerard Doherty, MD Surgery

Laura Dominici, MD Surgery

Colleen Feltmate, MD Gynecologic Oncology

Christopher Fletcher, MD Pathology

Lindsay Frazier, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Arnold Freedman, MD Medical Oncology

Judy Garber, MD Medical Oncology

Atul Gawande, MD Surgery

Suzanne George, MD Medical Oncology

Laura Ann Goguen, MD Otolaryngology

Alexandra Golby, MD Neurological Surgery

Joel Goldberg, MD Colon & Rectal Surgery

Rachael Grace, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Eva Guinan, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Daphne Haas-Kogan, MD Radiation Oncology

Robert Haddad, MD Medical Oncology

Michael Hassett, MD Medical Oncology

Vincent Ho, MD Medical Oncology

Stephen Hodi, Jr., MD Medical Oncology

Neil Horowitz, MD Gynecologic Oncology

Heather Jacene, MD Nuclear Medicine

Eric Jacobsen, MD Medical Oncology

Katherine Janeway, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Pasi Jänne, MD/PhD Medical Oncology

Bruce Johnson, MD Medical Oncology

Richard Kaufman, MD Pathology

Adam Kibel, MD Urology

Tari King, MD Surgery

Thomas Kupper, MD Dermatology

Ann LaCasce, MD Medical Oncology

Nicole LeBoeuf, MD Dermatology

Leslie Lehmann, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Jennifer Ligibel, MD Medical Oncology

Nancy Lin, MD Medical Oncology

Karen Marcus, MD Radiation Oncology

Ellen Marqusee, MD Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

Ursula Matulonis, MD Medical Oncology

Bradley McGregor, MD Medical Oncology

Ciaran McNamee, MD Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Steven Mentzer, MD Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Jeffrey Meyerhardt, MD Medical Oncology

Elizabeth Mullen, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Michael Muto, MD Gynecologic Oncology

Faina Nakhlis, MD Surgery

Andrea Ng, MD Radiation Oncology

Paul Nguyen, MD Radiation Oncology

Anju Nohria, MD Cardiovascular Disease

Michael O’Leary, MD Urology

Peter Orio, DO Radiation Oncology

Patrick Ott, MD/PhD Medical Oncology

Ann Partridge, MD Medical Oncology

John Peteet, MD Psychiatry

Chandrajit Raut, MD Surgery

David Reardon, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Esther Rhei, MD Surgery

Paul Richardson, MD Medical Oncology

Chrysalyne Schmults, MD Dermatology

Stuart Schnitt, MD Pathology

Geoffrey Shapiro, MD/PhD Medical Oncology

Akiko Shimamura, MD/PhD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Lewis Silverman, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Robert Soiffer, MD Medical Oncology

Graeme Steele, MD Urology

Richard Stone, MD Hematology

Scott Swanson, MD Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery

Christopher Sweeney, MBBS Medical Oncology

Mary-Ellen Taplin, MD Medical Oncology

Manisha Thakuria, MD Dermatology

Roy Tishler, MD/PhD Radiation Oncology

Christoper Weldon, MD/PhD Pediatric Surgery

Patrick Wen, MD Neurology

David Williams, MD Pediatric Hematology-Oncology

Eric P. Winer, MD Medical Oncology

Brian Wolpin, MD Medical Oncology

