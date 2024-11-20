Mount Sinai Announces Appointment of Allison J. Applebaum, PhD, a Leader in Caregiver Research

Will establish the Center for Caregiving at Mount Sinai

New York, NY (November 20, 2024) – Mount Sinai today announced the appointment of Allison J. Applebaum, PhD, an expert in the psychological needs of caregivers, as a Professor of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine. Dr. Applebaum will lead the new Center for Caregiving at Mount Sinai.

She joined Mount Sinai in early September from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), where she was the founding director of the Caregiving Clinic, an innovative program providing targeted psychosocial care to family caregivers of patients with cancer, from diagnosis through bereavement.

Dr. Applebaum’s work in the field of psycho-oncology has focused on the development of new approaches to address the psychological needs of caregivers at different points along the illness and caregiving continuum. At Mount Sinai, Dr. Applebaum will expand her work beyond oncology to address the needs of caregivers of patients with all illnesses and disabilities. Today, there are an estimated 53 million caregivers in the United States, and that number is expected to grow quickly.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Applebaum to the Mount Sinai community,” said R. Sean Morrison, MD, the Ellen and Howard C. Katz Professor and Chair of the Brookdale Department of Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine at Mount Sinai. The Mount Sinai Hospital has been ranked No.1 in the country for Geriatrics by U.S. News & World Report for five consecutive years. “She has distinguished herself as a leader in caregiving research, developing unique caregiving models for patients and families battling complex conditions. Her work is widely acknowledged as the gold standard of care. At Mount Sinai, she will continue to bring innovative approaches to help families in the caregiving trenches and establish training programs for pre- and postdoctoral fellows in caregiving science across a wide range of disciplines.”

In addition to providing training to staff across Mount Sinai in caregiver support, Dr. Applebaum hopes the new Center for Caregiving at Mount Sinai will provide solutions and tools for health care systems nationally to develop sustainable support programs for family caregivers.

“When I started my training at MSK 15 years ago, there were limited resources for family caregivers despite the fact that care relied heavily on their support. Importantly, research suggests these family caregivers experience significant distress and lack avenues for psychosocial support,” says Dr. Applebaum.

While progress has been made in caregiving science over the past two decades, little is yet known about the experiences of caregivers from minority populations, says Dr. Applebaum. “There is a real need for more data on the unmet psychosocial needs of minority family caregivers and I am excited by the opportunity to help and serve the extremely diverse population that Mount Sinai cares for.”

