Newswise — New York, NY (September 26, 2023)—Michael F. Murray, MD, Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, has been named the new System Chief of the Division of Genomic Medicine and Clinical Director of the Institute for Genomic Health at Mount Sinai. He will lead its efforts to harness the power of genomic discovery to develop new ways to prevent and treat diseases, including cancers, heart problems, and genetic disorders.

Dr. Murray has distinguished himself as an internationally renowned expert in using DNA-derived information as a screening tool in clinical care, population health, and public health.

Before joining the Mount Sinai Health System, he led cutting-edge efforts to integrate genomic medicine into clinical care delivery at Harvard Medical School, Geisinger Community Medical Center, and Yale New Haven Health System. These efforts included developing and leading genomic sequencing programs to enable early disease diagnosis and prevention in patients.

Dr. Murray helped develop new ways to translate these data into patient care, enabling large health systems to provide this information to patients and their care providers in order to help improve health outcomes.

In addition to these innovations, Dr. Murray has gained national recognition for his work in genomic medicine education. He was the Founding Director of the Combined Residency in Internal Medicine and Medical Genetics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and Director for the “Genetic Basis of Adult Medicine,” an annual continuing medical education course at Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Murray is an alumnus of Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, and completed further training at Cleveland Clinic, the University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard Medical School. He has co-authored numerous publications in medical, genetic, and infectious disease journals.

Dr. Murray is a member of the board of directors of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics.

“With the investment that the Mount Sinai Health System has made in genetics and genomics technology in the clinical and research arenas, we are making an impact upon the care we provide to patients in a significant way,” said Monica Kraft, MD, the Murray M. Rosenberg Professor of Medicine and System Chair of the Department of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System and Icahn Mount Sinai. “The Department of Medicine’s Division of Genomic Medicine needs a leader who can work with stakeholders across our Health System to seamlessly integrate genetics and genomic science to advance the clinical care that all our adult and pediatric patients receive. Dr. Murray has expertise in this area and comes to us at the right time to make this happen.”

"I am delighted to join hands with the Department of Medicine and welcome Dr. Murray on this exciting bridge-building journey. Together, we will work toward harnessing the power of genomic discovery to pioneer novel strategies for preventing and treating disease, ultimately benefiting patients," said Eimear Kenny, PhD, a Professor of Medicine, Genetics and Genomic Sciences, and Founding Director of the Institute for Genomic Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

