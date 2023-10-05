Newswise — Mount Sinai Announces Partnership With the Chiba Institute of Technology in Japan Focusing on Artificial Intelligence to Transform Cardiovascular Research

Agreement aims to help make clinical trials more efficient and lead to faster advances in patient care

(New York, NY – October 5, 2023) - The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chiba Institute of Technology (CIT) to collaborate on using artificial intelligence (AI) for cardiovascular disease research. The goal is to make clinical trials more efficient, lead to quicker advances in patient care, and bring possible new treatments to heart patients more quickly.

"Clinical cardiovascular diseases are areas of utmost priority and concern worldwide," said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, FAHA, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai. "Our partnership with the Chiba Institute of Technology presents an invaluable opportunity to harness the power of computational sciences, pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve. I firmly believe that our joint initiatives will contribute to advances in these fields, helping us create a healthier world."

The affiliation between the two institutions aims to enhance the understanding, prevention, and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and develop new strategies to combat this global health challenge.

Under this partnership, Mount Sinai and CIT will launch international clinical trials involving AI and interventional cardiology, cardiac electrophysiology, heart failure, cardiac imaging, and preventive cardiology. The research will also focus on reducing bias involving gender and race at the intersection of AI and cardiovascular research and aims to improve patient care and outcomes.

"This is a significant step in bridging technology and health care, demonstrating our shared commitment to using innovation for the betterment of human health. We look forward to collaborating with our colleagues at CIT to advance the frontier of medical science," explains Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System.

As part of this partnership, researchers from CIT in Japan will travel to Mount Sinai Heart in New York City to learn more about the latest advances in cardiovascular care and research, and Mount Sinai researchers will visit CIT to gain additional technological expertise.

"This Memorandum of Understanding marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership between CIT and ISMMS," said Joichi Ito, PhD, President of CIT. "We're confident that combining our expertise in computer science with Icahn Mount Sinai’s remarkable work in medicine will result in pioneering advancements and tangible benefits for patients worldwide."

Mount Sinai Heart is one of the nation’s top 4 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery

Mount Sinai Heart ranks No. 1 in New York and No. 4 globally for 2024 according to Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Specialized Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is also No. 1 in New York for cardiology, cardiac surgery, and vascular surgery in 2023-24, according to U.S. News & World Report®.

It is part of Mount Sinai Health System, which is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. We advance medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Chiba Institute of Technology:

Chiba Institute of Technology (CIT) was founded in 1942, as Koa Institute of Technology in Tokyo, and has the longest history of all private technological universities in Japan. In 1946, the university was relocated to Chiba, and was renamed as Chiba Institute of Technology and has been a premier technological education and research institution based in Chiba. CIT is renowned for fostering innovative thinking and advancing technological knowledge. With a dynamic research portfolio ranging from robotics to computer science, CIT is committed to providing cutting-edge technological solutions that cater to society's evolving needs.

At present, CIT consists of five undergraduate courses and five graduate courses with approximately 10,000 students and 100,000 alumni. Also, CIT is known to the advanced research activities pursued at research centers such as Robotics, Planetary Exploration, Software Technology and Artificial Intelligence, Ocean Resources. Especially, Center for Radical Transformation, founded in 2021, will bring together researchers from all sectors of society and both the technical and cultural disciplines to imagine, design, architect, and build technical platforms as well as cultural output to help society through the radical transformation that is happening now.

###