Newswise — New York, NY (May 18, 2022) – Mount Sinai Health System has appointed Bruce D. Gelb, MD, as Dean for Child Health Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

In this new position, Dr. Gelb will lead strategic planning, resource allocation, and integration of research across Mount Sinai’s children’s health enterprise. He will also work to expand the application of pediatric genomic medicine and clinical trials, and develop efforts in health systems research and applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“I am honored to be selected for this new position and excited to facilitate an even bigger and better research enterprise focused on improving the health of children,” says Dr. Gelb.

Dr. Gelb is the Gogel Family Professor of the Child Health and Development Institute and also holds professorships in Pediatrics, and Genetics and Genomic Sciences. He is the founding Director of The Mindich Child Health and Development Institute at Icahn Mount Sinai, a position he will retain. Dr. Gelb’s promotion represents an expansion of his responsibilities to address child health research opportunities and needs for Icahn Mount Sinai as the Health System further develops its children’s health care programs.

He will advise and guide resource allocation and faculty recruitment in child health-relevant research, including strengthening research enterprises in departments and institutes that already have substantial portfolios and developing them in others where there are untapped opportunities.

“We are immensely proud to call Bruce Gelb a colleague. Dr. Gelb has served on the faculty at Icahn Mount Sinai for more than 30 years, leading our work in the genetics of cardiovascular disease, most notably congenital heart defects. Leveraging state-of-the-art genomic approaches, and assembling some of the greatest minds in this important area of research, he has developed a world-renowned research program,” says Dennis Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System.

After earning a medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York, Dr. Gelb completed a pediatric residency at Babies Hospital of Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and a pediatric cardiology fellowship at Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine. He joined the Mount Sinai Health System in 1991.

