Newswise — (New York, NY – November 15, 2022) –Michal A. Elovitz, MD, a renowned leader in maternal-fetal medicine and expert in preterm birth, has been named Dean for Women’s Health Research and Director of the Center for the Advancement of Female Biology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She will join the school on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

In these new positions, Dr. Elovitz will advance research into women’s health and female biology across all major departments and institutes within Icahn Mount Sinai, which includes launching new multidisciplinary studies related to women’s health and sex-specific and female biology, and collaborating with The Blavatnik Family Women’s Health Research Institute, the Precision Immunology Institute (PrIISM), and the Black Family Stem Cell Institute.

“I am thrilled to join the Mount Sinai community and look forward to collaborating with exceptional scientists from diverse disciplines across the campus to create foundational programs to advance women’s health science and to make meaningful advances to improve health for women across their lifespan,” said Dr. Elovitz. “I am excited to have this opportunity to mentor and sponsor the next generation of promising physician-scientists and scientists in women’s health at Mount Sinai. I remain committed to promoting equity and empowering women as physicians, scientists, and leaders in medicine and science.”

Dr. Elovitz’s research has focused on understanding the underlying biological mechanisms and consequences of adverse reproductive and pregnancy outcomes and their implications for the long-term health of the mother and child. Her research integrating immunology and microbiology into pregnancy health has led to critical discoveries in predicting and understanding preterm birth. Dr. Elovitz’s research portfolio, which is funded by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the National Institute of Nursing Research, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will continue at the Center for the Advancement of Female Biology at Mount Sinai.

“We are immensely proud to recruit one of the world’s leading physicians in women’s health, Michal A. Elovitz, now a trusted and valued colleague,” said Dennis Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of Icahn Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Dr. Elovitz will continue her more than 20 years of innovative bench-to-bedside research in maternal, reproductive, and child health at Mount Sinai, and with her expertise and knowledge, will lead the charge to seamlessly integrate female biology and women’s health across all facets of learning, scientific discovery, and health care throughout our Health System.”

Dr. Elovitz joins Mount Sinai from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where she has been the Hilarie L. Morgan and Mitchell L. Morgan President’s Distinguished Professor in Women’s Health and a Professor of Microbiology, as well as founder and Director of the Maternal and Child Health Research Center, Vice Chair for Translational Research, founder and Director of the Prematurity Prevention Program, Director of the Maternal Fetal Medicine Fellowship, and Creator and Lead Mentor of the Women for Women’s Health Mentoring Group.

Dr. Elovitz received her MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and her fellowship in maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Chicago. She is a longtime active member of the National Institutes of Health peer review process and has served as a reviewer for more than 20 scientific journals; she has authored or co-authored more than 175 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Elovitz is a member of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology, the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine, and the Society of Reproductive Investigation.

