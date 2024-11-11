Contact:

Mount Sinai Awarded Nearly $7 Million From National Institutes of Health to Create New York Coalition to Recruit for Highly Diverse Health Database

Health System to serve as a lead site for the All of Us research program

(New York, NY – November 11, 2024) – The Mount Sinai Health System has been awarded nearly $7 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to create and lead a New York coalition to contribute to one of the most diverse health databases in history, ultimately informing and guiding individualized treatment and care for a variety of diseases and health conditions. Mount Sinai will also work to increase the number of participants from various demographics, regions, and stages of opioid use disorder to address the public health crisis of rising overdose deaths.

The New York coalition will include academic medical centers and community partners with expertise in engaging, recruiting, and retaining participants often underrepresented in biomedical research in New York City—one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse enclaves in the world. Along with Mount Sinai, the group of collaborators includes Weill Cornell Medicine, New York City Health + Hospitals, the Institute for Family Health, and NYU Langone. The New York coalition will try to recruit more than 7,000 new participants across the tri-state area to join the NIH’s All of Us Research Program in the first year.

“This multi-institutional effort will fill a gap to significantly increase recruitment of participants in an area of the country with rich diversity,” said Principal Investigator Monica Kraft, MD, the Murray M. Rosenberg Professor of Medicine and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Our partnership encompasses dozens of hospitals and medical practices, longstanding collaborations, senior research investigators, and seasoned staff with experience in recruiting diverse populations. We will work closely with the All of Us consortium and key stakeholders, assess the impact of our activities, identify best practices, and share both our expertise and discoveries along the way. We look forward to continuing to build on our strong and robust IT, data science, clinical, data collection, and electronic health record infrastructures.”

The coalition will join the other All of Us regional hubs to also enroll 3,300 new participants with opioid use disorder, an epidemic that has affected thousands across the United States through increasing opioid use, addiction, and overdose deaths. The crisis has most recently involved a rise of synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which are significantly more potent and deadly than heroin and prescription opioids. There are distinct racial disparities among those with opioid use disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: although opioid use is more common among white Americans, Black adults and teens experienced a steeper increase in the rate of fatal opioid overdoses than whites during the last decade.

Three Icahn Mount Sinai leaders join Dr. Kraft as Principal Investigators for the New York coalition: Bruce D. Gelb, MD, Dean for Child Health Research, the Gogel Family Professor and Director of The Mindich Child Health and Development Institute, and Director of the Center for Molecular Cardiology; Carol R. Horowitz, MD, MPH, Dean for Gender Equity in Science and Medicine, Director of the Institute for Health Equity Research, and Professor of Medicine, and Population Health Science and Policy; and Girish N. Nadkarni, MD, MPH, Irene and Dr. Arthur M. Fishberg Professor of Medicine, Director of The Charles Bronfman Institute of Personalized Medicine, and System Chief of the Division of Data-Driven and Digital Medicine.

“Our participation in the All of Us Research Program is a significant step towards revolutionizing health care through the power of multimodal data,” said Dr. Nadkarni. “This grant will enable us to harness cutting-edge technologies and integrate vast amounts of health information to uncover new insights and accelerate the development of personalized treatments. The world can leverage this comprehensive dataset to identify novel biomarkers, predict disease progression, and ultimately enhance clinical outcomes.”

Dr. Horowitz added: “Mount Sinai has a longstanding and deep commitment to health equity. Working in close partnership with expert clinicians, patients, and community advocates, we will ensure that our New York neighbors from more disadvantaged backgrounds and who have experienced health disparities are among the first to benefit from the advances in science and medicine that stem from All of Us.”

The investigators will harness insights from trusted networks and communities of ongoing research they currently lead, including The Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine’s BioMe BioBank program, which supports rapid analysis from electronic medical information; the Mount Sinai Million Health Discoveries Program, which aims to carry out genetic sequencing of 1 million Mount Sinai patients within the next five years; and the NIH Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, which is examining the long-term effects of COVID-19.

The All of Us Research Program was created in 2015 to reflect the diversity of the United States and its territories, with a focus on precision medicine, or development of individualized plans for disease prevention and treatment. The national effort includes gathering data from 1 million or more diverse people, including those who are LGBTQ+ or Indigenous, with the goal of accelerating medical research and health breakthroughs. The comprehensive dataset is housed on a secure cloud-based platform and participating researchers can access information from surveys, genomic analyses, electronic health records, physical measurements, and wearables to study a range of factors that influence health and disease, including the environment, lifestyle, and genes. To date, more than 800,000 people have enrolled in the program.

