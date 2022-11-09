Newswise — The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has recognized Mount Sinai Beth Israel for achieving meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2021. Mount Sinai Beth Israel is one of 78 hospitals to achieve this honor out of an eligible 607 hospitals that participate in the program.

ACS NSQIP-participating hospitals are required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures; these outcomes are then analyzed by ACS and reported back to hospitals. These results inform patient safety initiatives within the hospital and impact the quality of surgical care for all patients.

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the hard work of the dedicated teams at Mount Sinai Beth Israel who are the driving force behind this distinction,” said Jeremy Boal, MD, President of Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Downtown. “The innovative surgical and medical care powered by the extraordinary research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is advancing health and striving to provide equitable care for the patients, families, and communities we serve.”

The ACS NSQIP recognition program commends a select group of hospitals for achieving a meritorious composite score in either an “All Cases” category or a category which includes only “High Risk” surgical cases. Each composite score was determined through a different weighted formula combining eight potential adverse outcomes. Outcomes in the following eight clinical areas were evaluated:

Mortality

Cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction

Pneumonia

Unplanned intubation

Ventilator use for more than 48 hours

Renal failure

Surgical site infection (SSI): superficial incisional SSI, deep incisional SSI, and organ/space SSI

Urinary tract infection

“The hospitals on our meritorious lists are demonstrating a real commitment to using data to improve the surgical care they provide their patients. They deserve special recognition for their commitment to quality improvement,” said Clifford Y. Ko, MD, MS, MSHS, FACS, FASCRS, Director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care. “ACS NSQIP is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients. By examining its data related to other hospitals, a hospital can readily identify areas where they need to improve and put action plans in place to do it.”

View a listing of the recognized hospitals.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, receiving high “Honor Roll” status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital among the country’s best in several pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: It is consistently ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Medical Schools,” aligned with a U.S. News & World Report “Honor Roll” Hospital, and top 20 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding and top 5 in the nation for numerous basic and clinical research areas. Newsweek’s “World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York City and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 30 globally; Newsweek also ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital highly in 11 specialties in “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals,” and in “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers.”

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.