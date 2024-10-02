FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mount Sinai BioDesign Expands Industry Collaborations to Expedite and Enhance the Development of Innovative Surgical Technologies

Newswise — New York, NY (October 2, 2024) – Mount Sinai Health System today announced that Mount Sinai BioDesign, the medical technology incubator of the Health System, has expanded its reach to become a key, effective partner for the broader MedTech community.

Through synergistic partnerships between clinicians, technologists, and industry partners, Mount Sinai BioDesign is able to offer an array of services, including expert clinical and engineering feedback, preclinical trial development and execution, data gathering and analysis, and pivotal clinical study management. Mount Sinai BioDesign has already established several mature partnerships that have successfully designed and launched clinical trials, conducted user-feedback studies, assisted in submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and facilitated the development of novel algorithms. Mount Sinai BioDesign is now actively seeking to expand their collaboration with a growing number of industry partners.

“In recent years, Mount Sini BioDesign has evolved from focusing solely on internal projects to becoming a pivotal resource for industry partners and startups,” said Benjamin Rapoport, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery at Icahn Mount Sinai and Scientific Director of Mount Sinai BioDesign, “This strategic shift has enabled our team to assist external entities in navigating the complexities of health system integrations and accelerating the development and implementation of new technologies. By partnering with major industry leaders, we’ve been able to extend our impact into broader specialties at various stages of the translational pipeline, while enhancing their ability to effectively develop the next generation of tools to assist clinicians and improve patient treatment and care.”

Through its expansion, Mount Sinai BioDesign is engaging with startup companies via Elementa Labs, Mount Sinai’s virtual accelerator program that enables startups to explore ways to strategically align their efforts with Mount Sinai. Mount Sinai BioDesign is a key program partner in identifying and working with MedTech companies, helping to grow post-program opportunities that benefit both the startups and Mount Sinai’s broader initiatives

Established in 2017 under the leadership of Joshua B. Bederson, MD, System Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Mount Sinai BioDesign merges clinical and engineering expertise to catalyze the translation of innovative ideas into tangible solutions that improve patient outcomes. Initially focused on addressing internal clinical challenges, it has since become the cornerstone of medical innovation within the Mount Sinai Health System and developed a robust track record in project management and commercialization. The multidisciplinary team of clinicians, designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs has transformed complex medical challenges into opportunities for technological advancement, advancing the culture of innovation that is paramount at Mount Sinai.

“Mount Sinai BioDesign fosters an environment where novel concepts are transformed into patents, prototypes, and ultimately, commercially viable products,” said Dr. Bederson, Executive Director of Mount Sinai BioDesign and the Leonard I. Malis / Corinne and Joseph Graber Professor of Neurosurgery at Icahn Mount Sinai. “Each year, we engage with dozens of active clinicians and surgeons to guide them through a novel phase-gated system of product development and startup launch and we now also have a proven track record of successful projects with medical technology industry collaborators of all sizes. We are eager to expand our reach even further to offer unprecedented opportunities for startups and established industry leaders to refine their products and bring their innovations to the many patients we serve.”

