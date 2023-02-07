UNDER EMBARGO until Feb. 10, 2023 6:30 PM ET

Newswise — (New York, NY – February 7, 2023) – High-risk pregnancy specialists from the Mount Sinai Health System are presenting research at the 43rd Annual Pregnancy Meeting of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) in San Francisco, CA from February 6-11. Mount Sinai experts are available for interview about their research findings, and can also provide commentary on other maternal-fetal health topics, breaking news, and studies.

Thursday, February 9, 2023

(179) Is obesity associated with increased adverse outcomes among forceps assisted vaginal deliveries?

1:30-3:00pm ET (10:30am-12:00 pm PT)

Elizabeth Cochrane, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital

• The relationship between body mass index (BMI) and obstetric anal sphincter injury (OASIS) at delivery is controversial. Studies report both increased and decreased rates of OASIS at the time of delivery with increasing BMI. The objective of this study was to assess the relationship between obesity and adverse outcomes, including OASIS, specifically among patients with forceps assisted vaginal deliveries.



(180) Is there utility in cervical length surveillance after cerclage placement for prediction of preterm birth?

1:30-3:00pm ET (10:30am-12:00 pm PT)

Elizabeth Cochrane, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital

• Transvaginal cervical length surveillance (every 2 weeks until 28 weeks) post cervical cerclage placement is not universally performed despite the risk of preterm birth (before 37 weeks) among these patients. This study’s aim was to evaluate if short transvaginal cervical length surveillance post cerclage has increased odds of preterm births after cerclage placement.

(515) Longitudinal Multistate Analysis: Influence of Gestational Diabetes on the Transition to Prediabetes among NYC Adolescents

7:00-8:30 pm ET (4:00-5:30 pm PT)

Katharine McCarthy, MPH, PhD, Researcher and Fellow in the Blavatnik Family Women’s Health Research Institute

• Nearly one-third of adolescent girls in the U.S. have prediabetes, with implications for the future rise of cardiovascular-related complications during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes is strongly associated with later life type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk, but its influence on the transition from normoglycemia to prediabetes is not well characterized. This study explores the influence of gestational diabetes on the transition to from normoglycemia to pre-diabetes in a population-based cohort of New York City adolescents aged 10 to 19 years.



(521) Acceptability of a smartphone application with prenatal care at a federally qualified health center

7:00-8:30 pm ET (4:00-5:30 pm PT)

Co-author Peter S. Bernstein, MD, MPH, System Vice Chair for Obstetrics Quality and Safety, and System Director for the Division of Obstetrics in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai

• The researchers describe the implementation and acceptability of a smartphone application/app that offers patient education, screening for depression and social determinants of health, and care coordination as an adjunct to routine prenatal care at a federally qualified health center. They also sought to determine the characteristics of the patients for whom this intervention was acceptable.

Friday, February 10, 2023

LB05 - Real-world Utilization of an Intrauterine Vacuum-induced Hemorrhage-control Device

1:00-1:15pm ET (10:00-10:15am PT)

Co-author Angela Bianco, MD, System Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai

• Intrauterine vacuum-induced hemorrhage control device is a new tool in management of postpartum hemorrhage after being FDA-cleared in August 2020. The objective of this study was to report on real-world effectiveness and safety of this device.

(690) Blood Salvage at the Time of Vaginal Delivery in Patients at High Risk for Hemorrhage

1:30-3:00pm ET (10:30am-12:00 pm PT)

Camila Cabrera, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital

• Maternal hemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal morbidity worldwide. Autologous transfusion of filtered blood collected at the time of vaginal postpartum hemorrhage is safe and eliminates the risk of donor blood transfusion. This pilot study assesses the feasibility and potential benefit of salvaging blood at the time of vaginal delivery in patients at high risk for postpartum hemorrhage.

(715) Is second stage of labor duration associated with adverse outcomes among forceps assisted vaginal deliveries?

1:30-3:00pm ET (10:30am-12:00 pm PT)

Elizabeth Cochrane, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital

• Previous studies have suggested that both precipitous labor and increased duration of second stage of labor are risk factors for obstetric anal sphincter injury (OASIS) at time of vaginal delivery. The researchers assess if increasing duration of second stage of labor is associated with OASIS in patients undergoing forceps assisted vaginal delivery.

(716) Sonographic estimated fetal weight and rates of OASIS among patients undergoing forceps assisted vaginal delivery

1:30-3:00pm ET (10:30am-12:00 pm PT)

Elizabeth Cochrane, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital

• Birthweight is a known risk factor for obstetric anal sphincter injury (OASIS), however, little is known about sonographically determined estimated fetal weight and its association with adverse outcomes, such as OASIS, with forceps assisted vaginal deliveries. The objective of this study is to evaluate if sonographic estimated fetal weight greater or equal to 3500 grams is associated with OASIS, as well as other adverse neonatal and maternal outcomes among forceps assisted vaginal deliveries.

(960) Is anterior placentation a risk factor for hemorrhage at time of cesarean section?

6:30-8:00pm ET (3:30-5:00pm PT)

Camila Cabrera, MD, Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellow at Mount Sinai Hospital; Co-author Luciana Vieira, MD, Assistant Professor in the Raquel and Jaime Gilinski Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at Mount Sinai

• Anterior placentation is a risk factor for hemorrhage during cesarean section in patients with placenta previa and low lying placenta In the absence of previa and low-lying placenta, it is not known if anterior placenta alone is a risk factor for hemorrhage at time of cesarean delivery. This retrospective cohort study is a secondary analysis of resolved low-lying placenta.

