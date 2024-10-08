UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 at 12:01 AM PT/3:01 AM ET

Contact: Stacy A. Anderson

Mount Sinai Press Office

347-346-3390

[email protected]

Mount Sinai Doctors to Present at ID Week 2024

Experts in infection prevention and control available for interview about research findings and other breaking health topics including the flu, COVID, HIV, mpox, West Nile, and vaccinations

Newswise — (New York, NY – October 16 2024) – Experts in infection prevention and control at the Mount Sinai Health will present new research and insights at ID Week, the joint annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, the HIV Medicine Association, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society, and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists in Los Angeles from October 16-19.

Mount Sinai doctors and researchers are also available for comment on breaking health news including the flu, COVID variants, HIV/AIDS, mpox, West Nile virus, measles, and fall vaccinations.





PRESENTATIONS and POSTER SESSIONS

*All abstracts and presentations are under embargo until the start of the meeting on Wednesday, October 16 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time/3:01 a.m. Eastern time*

Wednesday, October 16, 2024

7:00-9:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET

Comprehensive Care for People With HIV: Navigating Comorbidities and Polypharmacy, affiliated event

Location: Gold Ballroom 1-2 (live stream)

Speaker: Michelle S. Cespedes, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Summary: The substantial burden of multimorbidity and polypharmacy among people with HIV complicates treatment decision-making to support lifelong wellness. This interactive symposium will discuss complex cases and reflect on real-world experiences. It will include expert-led guidance through treatment decisions for people with HIV facing common comorbid conditions; case-based application of the latest data and guideline recommendations; and real-world testimonials from people with HIV sharing their lived experiences and challenges managing comorbidities.



8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. PT/11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. ET

Premeeting Workshop

PW09 - Pus, Slough and Drainage: Oh My! Hands-On Introduction to Wound Care for the ID Clinician

Location: 502 B

Moderator: Madhavi Ponnapalli, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Summary: This session will explain the benefit of debridement, and commonly used instruments for debridement in wound care. It will identify different modalities for offloading foot wounds; describe the rationale for the use of different wound dressings on different types of wounds; identify different types of compression wraps and stockings that may benefit a particular patient the most; describe the benefits of negative pressure wound therapy; and describe the caloric, protein, and mineral needs of a patient with a large decubitus wound.



Thursday, October 17, 2024 8:00-8:20 a.m. PT/11:00-11:20 a.m. ET

Session: Bills, Bill, Bills (and ID): What’s New and Exciting in Billing and Coding

40 - Case based discussion on optimizing billing and coding to impact reimbursement and quality metrics

Location: 404 AB

Presenter: Timothy Sullivan, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Summary: The session will focus on strategies to improve billing and coding practices for infectious diseases physicians, with the ultimate goal of improving infectious diseases administration and sustaining this specialty.



2:15-2:30 p.m. PT/5:15-2:30 p.m. ET

Session: Beyond the Virus: HIV Therapy and Co-Morbidities Research

156 - A Quality Improvement Pilot to Increase Hepatitis B Screening and Optimize Patient Selection for Switch to Two-Drug Antiretroviral Regimens in Patients with HIV

Location: 404 AB

Presenter: Melissa Margolis, MD, MSc, Resident Physician, Mount Sinai Hospital

Abstract: Hepatitis B (HBV) infection, relapse, or reactivation risk may be overlooked by clinicians when switching to two-drug regimens (2DR) for HIV. In this pilot Quality Improvement study, a simple Electronic Health Record-based intervention increased HBV screening prior to switch and decreased switches in those at highest risk of HBV reactivation (sAg+ or isolated cAb+), preventing HBV associated morbidity.



2:15-2:30 p.m. PT/5:15-2:30 p.m. ET

Session: Infections in Transplant and Hematologic Malignancy Patients, Part 1

161 - Prospective Study of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Reactivation in Patients with Multiple Myeloma Receiving anti-CD38 and BCMA Therapies: An Interim Data Analysis

Location: Location: 408 A

Presenter: Emily Baneman, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Abstract: This is a prospective single-center observational study of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation among CMV seropositive adults undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma with anti-CD38 and anti-BCMA therapies including bispecific antibodies and CAR-T. The researchers share their findings in this interim analysis of the first 22 enrolled participants.

Saturday, October 19, 2024

8:00-8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:00-11:30 a.m. ET

Session: Challenging Cases in Patient Safety

453 - Risk Reduction: Screening for Latent Infections Before Immunosuppression/Vaccination

Location: 408 A

Presenter: Risa Fuller, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Summary: This session will cover patient safety and prevention of infection in immunocompromised hosts. Experts will share how to describe indications and timing of vaccinations in relation to immunosuppressive therapy; and how to know which latent infections need to be screened before immunosuppressive therapy initiation.

12:15-12:45 p.m. PT/3:15-3:45 p.m. ET

Session: Rapid Fire Cases

530 - Neonatal Meningitis: Difficult Microbial Identification and Severe Sequelae

Location: Halls JK - Arena 4

Presenter: Brian Gu, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Summary: This case report describes a 1-month-old infant who presented with meningitis and development of multiple large brain abscesses caused by an infection with Paenibacillus dendritiformis. In addition to medical management, multiple neurosurgical interventions were required to manage this infection. This case underscores a few important aspects of invasive Paenibacillus CNS infections, which are rarely reported in the literature.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report’s® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025. For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.