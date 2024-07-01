FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ilana Nikravesh

Mount Sinai Press Office

212-241-9200

[email protected]

Mount Sinai Expands Center for Post-COVID Care to Serve Patients in East Harlem and South Bronx

$5 million grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality will enhance long COVID care for underserved minority groups, community outreach, and research

Newswise — (New York, NY – July 1, 2024) - Mount Sinai has expanded its Center for Post-COVID Care—the first and largest center of its kind—to another location to better serve patients in East Harlem and the South Bronx. The new site will help meet the needs of a growing number of patients with long-term symptoms from COVID-19 needing access to world-leading care. It will also enhance long COVID care for minority populations living in underserved communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, but underdiagnosed with long COVID.

The new location is at Mount Sinai-Internal Medicine Associates at 17 East 102nd Street.

“The South Bronx and East Harlem communities were some of the hardest hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Long COVID is likely much more prevalent than many realize in this population and we know it can be extremely debilitating. We know these patients are out there—now it’s a matter of reaching them and getting them the care they need,” says Rachel Engelberg, MD, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who cares for patients at the new site.

A $5 million grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality helped fund this new Center. This location will care for a wide spectrum of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and need help recovering from lingering symptoms. Patients first see a primary care physician and from there are referred to key medical specialties across Mount Sinai Health System including pulmonary medicine, neurology, cardiology, infectious disease, nephrology, physiatry, physical and occupational therapy, radiology, neuropsychiatry, behavioral health, social work, and pharmacy.

The funding will go towards community outreach in Harlem and the South Bronx. Mount Sinai is partnering with two programs that serve these communities—Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service and AIRnyc—to help educate them on long COVID. Mount Sinai experts will also teach physicians in these communities how to evaluate patients for long COVID and refer them to specialists for long COVID care.

“Our goal is to get more people from East Harlem and the South Bronx into care, and we’ll do that by bringing long COVID education to the community, creating referral pathways, and improving access to our practices. We’re working with our community partners and a patient advisory board, which is made up of people experiencing long COVID, to figure out the best way to do it,” says Alex Federman, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine (General Internal Medicine) at Icahn Mount Sinai, who is one of the project’s leaders.

The grant will also support Mount Sinai’s long COVID research focused on Black and Hispanic patients in underserved communities to better identify ways to care for these populations and understand symptoms. This work will expand on previous studies on long COVID and disparities. A study from Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) – a national study consortium) involving Mount Sinai researchers and supported by the National Institutes of Health shows Black and Hispanic Americans (groups that were disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic) may experience more symptoms and health problems related to long COVID when compared to white people, but are less likely to be diagnosed with the condition and getting the proper care. Conversely, patients who have a formal long COVID diagnosis are more likely to be white, non-Hispanic, female, and are more likely to live in more affluent areas with greater access to health care. A RECOVER study also demonstrated Black patients were more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes, pulmonary embolism, and headaches, and Hispanic patients had higher risk of diabetes and dyspnea, when compared to white patients.

“This new site for the Center for Post-COVID Care is integrated within our large primary care clinic, allowing us to seamlessly integrate long COVID care within a familiar environment for patients and remove barriers to care frequently experienced by marginalized populations,” says Juan Wisnivesky, MD, DrPH, Drs. Richard and Mortimer Bader Professor of Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai, a clinical epidemiologist who is one of the primary leads of the RECOVER adult cohort study at the Mount Sinai site and one of the project’s leaders.

“Mount Sinai is proud to say we were first to recognize the immediate need for providing post-COVID care to patients experiencing long-term symptoms and we look forward to expanding access to care in Manhattan for this growing patient population,” says Zijian Chen, MD, Director of Mount Sinai’s Center for Post-COVID Care. “To date we have treated thousands of post-COVID patients and we continue to lead the way in understanding how symptoms evolve and how to treat them. We encourage those experiencing symptoms after COVID-19, including high-risk minority groups, to seek out care as we try to close a disparity gap.”

Mount Sinai’s Center for Post-COVID Care also has offices in the following locations:

Mount Sinai-Union Square, 10 Union Square East, 2HJ Mount Sinai Doctors-Ansonia, 2109 Broadway at 74th Street Mount Sinai-Internal Medicine Associates, 17 East 102nd Street, third floor

Patients must be seen in person for initial appointments. For more information, click on the link below:

https://www.mountsinai.org/about/covid19/center-post-covid-care

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it. Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.