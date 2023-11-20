Newswise — As communities across the world gather to commemorate World AIDS Day on Friday, December 1, pediatrician and researcher Dr. Rachel Vreeman, a global expert in the care of children and adolescents living with HIV, is available to comment on the international day dedicated to awareness and remembrance of lives impacted by the epidemic.

Dr. Vreeman—Director of Mount Sinai’s Arnhold Institute for Global Health, can provide commentary on the latest developments in the HIV epidemic, new advances in HIV treatment, and specifically how HIV continues to impact children and youth internationally. Dr. Vreeman oversees the largest global cohort of children and adolescents living with HIV and treated by clinics around the world, through the International Epidemiologic Database to Evaluate AIDS (IeDEA), a research consortium with data from over 2.2 million people living with HIV globally. She is also Chair of the Health System Design and Global Health Department at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Vreeman is available to discuss:

What the global AIDS epidemic looks like for children 40+ years after the first case of HIV was reported

New advances in HIV prevention and treatment

How we should be able to eliminate new HIV infections entirely, including new infections of children

Why the world should still pay attention to HIV and the global health crises HIV creates

How children and adolescents born with HIV are now becoming a new generation of adults living with HIV as a chronic disease

Ways to honor those living with HIV and those lost to HIV on World AIDS Day

Dr. Vreeman has previously shared commentary with STAT News, TODAY Show Digital, and the Department of Public Information for the Government of Guyana. To schedule an interview with Dr. Vreeman, please contact the Mount Sinai Press Office at [email protected] or 347-346-3390.

