Newswise — (New York, NY – September 17, 2024) – Pediatrician and researcher Rachel Vreeman, MD, MS—a renowned expert in building global health partnerships and HIV care—is available for interviews to discuss development of successful and collaborative partnerships between health systems, academic institutions, the public sector, private partners, and local communities. Dr. Vreeman can comment on the unprecedented challenges and transformative changes necessary to bolster healthcare infrastructure and access to care across the world.

She currently serves as Chair of the Department of Global Health and Health System Design and Director of the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Dr. Vreeman can discuss comprehensive efforts to enhance national healthcare systems, including:

Strategies for community-centered care, workforce development, data protection, and policy enhancements

Policies to advance critical areas in health—such as primary care delivery, quality improvement, workforce analysis and training, and digital health infrastructure

Effectively prioritizing and implementing multifaceted strategies in diverse and developing countries

How collaborative partnerships can contribute to long-term improvements in healthcare access and outcomes throughout a community

Key challenges and potential solutions in securing grants and funding to advance health care in priority sectors, such as detection and preventive care

Dr. Vreeman will discuss more about global health partnerships during a session titled “Empowering Healthcare: Strategies & Collaborations for Transformative Change in Guyana” at the 14th Concordia Annual Summit on Tuesday, September 24. Dr. Vreeman will be joined by Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System; His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; and John Hess, Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation. They will discuss a national healthcare initiative by the Guyana Ministry of Health, the Mount Sinai Health System and Hess Corporation that started in 2022 to improve the quality of and access to healthcare for the people of Guyana. The Concordia Annual Summit is a preeminent forum for global C-suite executives, heads of state, government officials, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore the greatest global challenges and identify opportunities for market-led solutions.

To schedule an interview with Dr. Vreeman, please contact [email protected] or 347-346-3390.