Newswise — The American Academy of Microbiology has elected Florian Krammer, PhD, Mount Sinai Professor in Vaccinology, and Gustavo Palacios, PhD, Professor of Microbiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, along with 63 peers to its Class of 2023 fellows. Fellows of the American Academy of Microbiology, an honorary leadership group and a think tank within the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), are elected annually through a highly selective peer-review process based on their records of scientific achievement and original contributions that have advanced microbiology.

“Academy Fellowship represents a prestigious honor, and it is my pleasure to congratulate and welcome Dr. Florian Krammer and Dr. Gustavo Palacios to the 2023 Class. Fellows are an exceptional group of scientists whose contributions have moved the field forward and whose expertise serves science and society,” said Arturo Casadevall, MD, PhD, Chair of the Academy Governors.

“I am very proud of the contributions made by Drs. Krammer and Palacios to the field and their efforts have led to major advancements in microbiology at Mount Sinai,” said Peter Palese, PhD, Horace W. Goldsmith Professor and Chair of Microbiology at Icahn Mount Sinai. “Dr. Krammer’s work on the development of a universal influenza virus vaccine preventing influenza and a vaccine inducing mucosal immunity against COVID-19 when given intranasally are both in human trials, and Dr. Palacios is a world leader in understanding new and emerging viruses, which is a prerogative for preventing future pandemics.”

Among the 2023 fellows in the United States, 34 percent are women and 35 percent are from historically underrepresented ethnic groups. In addition, fellows hail from all around the globe. The Class of 2023 represents fellows from 11 different countries, including Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Singapore, the UK, and the United States.

The American Society for Microbiology is one of the largest professional societies dedicated to the life sciences and is composed of 30,000 scientists and health practitioners. ASM's mission is to promote and advance the microbial sciences. ASM advances the microbial sciences through conferences, publications, certifications, and educational opportunities. It enhances laboratory capacity around the globe through training and resources. It provides a network for scientists in academia, industry, and clinical settings. Additionally, ASM promotes a deeper understanding of the microbial sciences to diverse audiences.

