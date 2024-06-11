Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System, one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate, today announced the appointment of Vincent Tammaro as the next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) joining the System in October. Tammaro will succeed Stephen Harvey, CPA, MBA, who will stay on as CFO Emeritus to support the transition.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vincent to our team where I am confident that he will bring visionary leadership to guide our financial performance," said Brendan Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai). "His deep expertise in financial management to drive business transformation will be crucial to Mount Sinai’s long-term strategies as we continue to expand health care access for all while tackling the most complex health care challenges of our time. Vincent will partner with senior leaders across the system to execute key initiatives to improve our financial performance and we look forward to working with him to achieve our goals of growth and operational excellence."

“I am delighted to return to New York and join an organization with a rich history of providing compassionate patient care to diverse communities and fostering cutting-edge research to better our local communities and our world,” said Mr. Tammaro. “This dynamic time in healthcare presents exciting opportunities for the future. As the CFO, I eagerly anticipate working alongside Dr. Carr, whose forward-thinking leadership and collaborative approach align with Mount Sinai’s pioneering spirit. Together, we can overcome challenges and make a meaningful impact on the communities we serve, ensuring Mount Sinai’s growth and success.”

Mr. Tammaro brings 30 years of experience in hospital and health care financial management to the role. Since 2022 he has been CFO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. In addition to leading the medical center’s finance, treasury, IT, data analytics, revenue cycle, supply chain, managed care, and related areas, he developed a triad model in which finance leaders have forged partnerships with clinical and operational leaders to plan and execute service line strategies throughout the Wexner system. He also oversaw the transformation of payer innovation strategy, including a heightened emphasis on value-based arrangements and alternative payment models with insurers and direct-to-employer strategies.

Before joining Wexner, Mr. Tammaro spent 20 years in increasingly responsible roles at Yale-New Haven Health, including serving as CFO and Treasurer from 2016 to 2022.

Mr. Tammaro will play a key role in planning and directing the financial oversight of the Health System, will help me and the leadership team define the five-year strategic direction for the system, and will execute the financial aspects of that strategy. His major areas of responsibility will include general and cost accounting, financial reporting, audit, treasury, accounts payable, payroll, insurance, investments, grants, endowments, funds flow, capital and operating budget, financial planning and analysis, business intelligence, purchasing, supply chain, revenue cycle, and managed care.

Mr. Harvey has served as a steadfast leader at Mount Sinai for over 33 years, most notably during the last few years of the pandemic and its aftermath. He has valued counselor to senior leaders in the organization. Mr. Harvey began his career in financial and consulting roles in higher education, and joined Mount Sinai in 1991 as Director of Finance for what was then the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He became Senior Vice President and CFO for the school in 1999, served as Interim CFO for the entire organization in 2001 and again in 2021, and became system CFO starting in 2022.