Newswise — (New York, NY – September 12, 2024) – Mount Sinai Health System has appointed Lisa S. Stump, MS, FASHP, as Chief Digital Information Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Information Technology (IT) of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. She will serve as a key bridge between the clinical, educational, and research missions of the Health System as she leads the effort to further strengthen Mount Sinai’s digital strategy.

In her new role, Mrs. Stump will lead in planning and directing the implementation of a comprehensive enterprise digital ecosystem, drive innovation in collaboration with Health System leaders and faculty, and ensure integration of new technologies that create value and drive growth. Her major areas of responsibility will be core information technology (IT) and digital functions, cybersecurity and risk, data privacy and governance, application portfolio management, data democratization, the digital experience, data and analytics, and artificial intelligence and machine learning. Mrs. Stump will also help define the five-year strategic direction for the Health System, executing the IT and digital aspects of that plan.

“We are pleased to announce Lisa Stump as our new Chief Digital Information Officer,” said Brendan Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Lisa’s deep expertise in informatics in the clinical and academic environments, in partnership with our amazing clinical, research and education leaders, will propel Mount Sinai to the cutting edge in digital innovation.“

Mrs. Stump brings a background in informatics with a clinical perspective to the Health System. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, and Chief Information and Digital Transformation Officer, for Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine. Mrs. Stump joined Yale in 1996 and held several roles including Director of Pharmacy, Administrative Director in Clinical Informatics, and Vice President of the Epic Project, consolidating multiple electronic medical record and revenue cycle platforms. As Associate Chief Information Officer, she led the integration of Information Technology Services staff across the Yale New Haven system and Yale Medicine. Mrs. Stump also spearheaded the consolidation of multiple technology platforms in enterprise resource planning, bed management, radiology information, infection control, laboratory information, and blood bank; led the pilot and launch of the InSight Tele-ICU platform; and launched several innovation partnerships with technology and applications vendors.

Mrs. Stump graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy and The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy with a master’s degree in Pharmacy Administration. She is a Fellow of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (FASHP) and is the inaugural Chair of the ASHP Section of Digital and Telehealth Providers.

“I am thrilled to join the Mount Sinai Health System as the Chief Digital Information Officer and Dean for Information Technology,” Mrs. Stump said. “Together with the talented team at Mount Sinai, renowned for its commitment to patient care and clinical excellence, I look forward to harnessing cutting-edge technology and innovative strategies to shape the future of healthcare and make a meaningful impact on the lives and communities we serve.”

