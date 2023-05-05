Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System celebrated its 38th annual Crystal Party on Thursday, May 4, returning to an in-person event at the Central Park Conservatory Garden after four years.

The event raised $3 million and there were 800 guests including Mount Sinai leadership, staff, patients, supporters, and more. This year’s benefit chairs were Dina Powell McCormick and David McCormick.

“We celebrate what philanthropy makes possible: Mount Sinai’s ability to provide the highest-quality health care, educate the next generation of great clinicians and researchers, and generate scientific breakthroughs that advance the capabilities of modern medicine. That is exactly what we have been doing since we last gathered here,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System.

During the event, an inspiring video was shown highlighting three special patients and the care they received at Mount Sinai. They included a Ukrainian teen who fled the war in her country to come to New York and receive a life-saving heart procedure at Mount Sinai with the help of her sister and two Mount Sinai pediatric cardiologists, Barry Love, MD, and Robert Pass, MD. Additionally, a Staten Island child with multiple health problems—visual impairment, Crohn’s disease, and a rare bone disease—received life-affirming care from the team of doctors and Child Life team at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, including David Dunkin, MD, Rebecca Trachtman, MD, and Cemre Robinson, MD. Lastly, a renowned television chef whose lungs were damaged by exposure at the World Trade Center after 9/11 received Mount Sinai’s first double lung transplant, with the help of Raja Flores, MD, and Scott Scheinin, MD. These patient stories showcase just a few examples of how Mount Sinai physicians and staff continue go above and beyond in finding a way to provide the best possible care to patients.

“Mount Sinai’s outstanding work in the past few years in our hospitals, our clinics, our classrooms, and labs has furnished our reputation as one of the truly great academic medical centers, not only in this country, but in the world. This is all about the people we have, so my tribute is to all of the doctors, the faculty, the researchers, all of those at Mount Sinai. Thank you for making this place as great as it is,” said Richard A. Freidman, Co-Chair, the Board of Trustees, Mount Sinai Health System.

The funds raised will help support a variety of programs and departments across the Mount Sinai Health System. Please find the video here along with a link to images and with names of guests from Mount Sinai’s 38th Annual Crystal Party included. Photo credit: Mount Sinai Health System.

