Mount Sinai Health System Celebrates Prestigious Magnet® Recognition

Newswise — (New York, NY – September 24, 2019) — Three Mount Sinai Health System hospitals have received renewed national recognition for excellence in nursing from the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®. The Mount Sinai Hospital received Magnet® designation for the fourth consecutive time; Mount Sinai Queens—the Queens campus of The Mount Sinai Hospital—received its second designation; and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai (NYEE) received its third Magnet® designation.

Considered the gold standard, Magnet Recognition Program® designation is the highest recognition for nursing excellence. Only about 8 percent of U.S. hospitals have received the designation, but four Mount Sinai Health System hospitals—including South Nassau Communities Hospital, which received its second consecutive designation last year—are among them.

Mount Sinai Health System is honored to receive the prestige and the benefits of a Magnet® designation and what it demonstrates. Magnet®-recognized organizations have nurses who demonstrate increased nurse engagement, and increased retention and recruitment. Institutions also report increased patient satisfaction and improved patient outcomes.

"This designation reflects the quality and superb outcomes provided by the nursing team at The Mount Sinai Hospital and our Queens campus. It reflects the commitment of every member of the hospital team who works to assure excellence in patient care," said David Reich, MD, President and Chief Operating Officer, The Mount Sinai Hospital. "Our nursing leadership and clinical nurses embrace the education and research that support relationship-centered and compassionate nursing care, which are key elements in achieving this well-deserved credential."

"Magnet designation is a tremendous honor that identifies Mount Sinai as an institution where nurses grow professionally, and are key members of the team who consistently strive to improve the patient-centric, safe, quality care they provide to patients and families,” said Frances Cartwright, PhD, RN-BC, AOCN, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President at The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens; Edgar M. Cullman, Sr., Chair of the Department of Nursing; and Associate Professor of Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “Collaboration, caring, and excellence are personified by the Magnet model and reflects our professional practice model: relationship-centered care that extends to our patients, their families, our nursing and interdisciplinary colleagues, and our community.”

“This achievement speaks volumes to the exceptional engagement of our professional nursing staff,” said Caryn A. Schwab, Executive Director of Mount Sinai Queens. “Their skill, knowledge, and compassion is key to the high-quality patient care that the Magnet appraisers observed here.”

“I am so very proud of our nurses and this incredible achievement,” said Jill Goldstein, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Nursing at Mount Sinai Queens. “This redesignation is a tribute to our entire nursing staff and support teams, and it perfectly demonstrates their empowerment and commitment to nursing excellence.”

“A third Magnet designation positions New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai as a vanguard for twenty-first century professional nursing practice,” said Margaret Morales, MA, RN, ACNS, NEA-BC, Vice President of Patient Care Services, NYEE. “Our nurses are among the best in the nation and are dedicated to the highest quality of care. NYEE nurses distinguish themselves as caregivers, educators, leaders, scholars, and innovators. We are all inspired by their commitment to excellence and making a positive difference in patients’ lives.”

“For the third consecutive time, the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai has received Magnet designation, which recognizes the highest standards of nursing excellence as evidenced by performance outcomes,” Christine Mahoney, MS, RN, AGACNP-BC, NEA-BC, CCRN, Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President, Mount Sinai Downtown. “This designation demonstrates a commitment to creating an environment where nurses work together to improve both the quality of care and the patient experience. Our nurses are among the best in the nation and I am inspired by their dedication to our patients and to each other.”

To earn designation, hospitals must meet stringent standards for quality, patient care, nursing excellence, and innovation in professional nursing. Redesignation is an even more rigorous process, requiring a center to provide evidence that Magnet standards have been both met and exceeded during the four-year period since the last designation. Nurses at all levels of practice were involved in the process, demonstrating their involvement in every aspect of health care delivery.

