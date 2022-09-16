Newswise — When it comes to excellence in delivery of patient care, Mount Sinai Health System hospitals rank among the best nationwide, according to several new rankings released by Newsweek/Statista.

The Mount Sinai Hospital achieved top honors for:

“World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2023”: 1 in New York City and No. 5 worldwide;

1 in New York City and No. 5 worldwide; “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2023”: 1 in New York City in seven service lines: cardiology, cardiac surgery, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, pediatrics, and pulmonology; and

1 in New York City in seven service lines: cardiology, cardiac surgery, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, pediatrics, and pulmonology; and “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022”: 1 in New York State.

Mount Sinai Beth Israel was also among the top-ranked in “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals,” and Mount Sinai Morningside was among the top-ranked in “World’s Best Smart Hospitals” and “America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers” (No. 4 in NYS).

On the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals list, The Mount Sinai Hospital was ranked No. 1 in New York City in cardiology (No. 4 worldwide), cardiac surgery (No. 5 worldwide), gastroenterology (No. 5 worldwide), pulmonology (No. 6 worldwide), neurology (No. 8 worldwide), pediatrics (No. 18 worldwide), and oncology (No. 29 worldwide). The hospital was also ranked worldwide in the other four specialties: neurosurgery (No. 8), orthopedics (No. 23), endocrinology (No. 28), and urology (No. 106). Mount Sinai Beth Israel was ranked in the top 100 in the world for orthopedics (No. 69) and neurosurgery (No. 86), and made the list for neurology, oncology, and pediatrics.

“These prestigious accolades are a welcome affirmation of the mission that drives everyone who is part of our academic system, and I am very proud of our faculty, nurses, researchers, learners, and staff for all their hard work,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Health System. “Our system strives to make medicine better by innovating and setting new standards for the delivery of quality care. We find a way by seeking new avenues to solve the most complex health problems and working with a global community of scientists and health professionals for the benefit of our patients here in New York and beyond.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the hard work of our clinicians and staffers recognized as one of the best in our great city and the world,” said David L. Reich, MD, President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and the Horace W. Goldsmith Professor of Anesthesiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “The innovative clinical care and research happening at our system is leaving a lasting and exciting impact on the health of our communities and the world-changing breakthrough and discoveries that are happening here each day.”

About World’s Smart Hospitals: These rankings recognize the top 300 hospitals in 28 countries based on their performance in using leading-edge technology to enhance care delivery outcomes and efficiencies and drive health goals related to prevention, population health, and quality of life. The ranking is based on three data sources: an international online survey of hospital managers and health care professionals; an international hospital survey, in which implementation and use of digital technologies were assessed by hospitals and validated by chief digital/information officers or senior management in five categories, electronic functionalities, telemedicine, digital imaging, artificial intelligence, and robotic; and desk research for every hospital nominated through the online survey.

About World’s Best Specialty Hospitals: The rankings recognize the world’s top 300 hospitals for cardiology and oncology; the top 200 for pediatrics; the top 150 for cardiac surgery and endocrinology; and the top 125 for neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and urology. The rankings are based on three data sources: a patient-reported outcome measures survey, which was sent to hospitals; accreditation data from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, and The Joint Commission International; and an online global survey of medical professionals. More than 40,000 physicians, hospital managers, and other health care professionals participated in the online survey, which was conducted from July to August 2022.

About America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers: The annual ranking, which recognizes the leading inpatient physical rehabilitation facilities nationwide by state, is based on three data sources: accreditation data on Physical Rehabilitation Centers provided by CARF; the Model Systems Knowledge Translation Center; and a nationwide online survey of medical professionals and managers with expertise in physical rehabilitation centers conducted between June and July 2022.

