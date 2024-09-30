Newswise — When it comes to excellence in delivery of patient care, Mount Sinai Health System hospitals rank among the best in the world, according to several new rankings released by Newsweek/Statista.

The Mount Sinai Hospital achieved top honors for:

“World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025”: No. 1 among full-service hospitals in New York City and No. 6 in the United States

“World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2025”: No. 1 in New York City in five service lines

Mount Sinai Morningside was also among the top-ranked in “World’s Best Smart Hospitals” (No. 3 among New York City full-service hospitals).

On the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals list, The Mount Sinai Hospital was ranked No. 1 in New York City in cardiology (No. 6 worldwide), cardiac surgery (No. 6 worldwide), gastroenterology (No. 7 worldwide), pulmonology (No. 8 worldwide), and pediatrics (No. 18 worldwide). The hospital was also ranked worldwide in the other seven specialties covered by Newsweek/Statista: neurosurgery (No. 12), neurology (No. 13), orthopedics (No. 18), endocrinology (No. 18), obstetrics and gynecology (No. 37), oncology (No. 38), and urology (No. 75).

“These recognitions are possible thanks to the Mount Sinai workforce, one of the world’s best in health care,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer, and Professor and Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Distinguished Chair, Mount Sinai Health System. “We are world-renowned because of our faculty, nurses, researchers, learners, and staff, and we can do anything as One Mount Sinai—from solving the most complex health problems of our lifetime to caring for every patient, family, and community in need. I am very proud to lead this Mount Sinai community.”

“It is incredibly rewarding to see the hard work of our clinicians and staffers recognized as one of the best in our great city and the world,” said Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System. “The innovative clinical care, research, and world-changing discoveries that are happening here each day thanks to a remarkable workforce and student and trainee community is leaving a lasting impact on the health of our communities locally and globally.”

About World’s Smart Hospitals

This list recognizes 350 hospitals across 28 countries for their standout work in implementing new medical technologies. The rankings are determined by a global survey of health care professionals, as well as assessments of the facilities' technology usage and Joint Commission International accreditations. The ranking also recognizes facilities that stand out in certain categories like telemedicine, artificial intelligence and robotics. The United States, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Saudi Arabia and Singapore are among the 28 countries represented this year.

About World’s Best Specialty Hospitals

This year's list recognizes hospitals across 12 different medical fields—the top 300 hospitals for cardiology and oncology; the top 250 for pediatrics; the top 150 for cardiac surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and pulmonology; the top 125 for neurology, neurosurgery and urology; and the top 100 for obstetrics & gynecology. The ranking is determined by a global survey in which tens of thousands of medical professionals were invited to give recommendations in their area of expertise. It also factors in accreditation data and patient-reported outcome measures.

