Newswise — On Friday, April 1 at 2p.m., the Milton and Caroll Petrie Department of Urology at Mount Sinai will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in Wagner Houses’ Community Plaza Ground, 451 East 120th Street, to celebrate the launch of the Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening Unit. The community-based wellness initiative, launched in partnership with the Mount Sinai Health System, was created to support prostate health in the Black community. Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, philanthropist and entertainer Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, comedian Chris Tucker, Dr. Ash Tewari, System Chair, Department of Urology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and other Mount Sinai leaders will be in attendance.

Made possible by a donation from Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, the mobile unit brings state-of-the-art imaging equipment and specialized staff directly to the communities that need them most, offering screenings and tests, including:

Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Test

Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)

ExactVu Mico-Ultrasound System

EchoNous Bladder Scanner

Genomic Test

The initiative is led by Dr. Ash Tewari, System Chair, Department of Urology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who is a world renowned urologist and prostate cancer surgeon. As Director of the Center of Excellence for Prostate Cancer, he leads a multidisciplinary team committed to improving prostate cancer treatment, research, and education. The department sees over 100,000 patients annually and is at the forefront of urological care.

For more information about the Mobile MRI Unit, visit https://reports.mountsinai.org/article/uro2022-07-mount-sinai-prepares-to-launch-mobile-unit

WHO

Philanthropist Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners

Steve Harvey

Cedric the Entertainer

Chris Tucker

Dr. Ash Tewari, System Chair, Department of Urology of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

WHAT

Ribbon-Cutting Celebration to Launch the Mount Sinai Robert F. Smith Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening, a community-based wellness initiative to keep black men healthy.

WHEN

Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2p.m.

WHERE

Wagner Houses

451 East 120th Street

New York, NY 10035

Community Plaza Grounds

All media must RSVP to [email protected]

