Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System leaders will present on AI innovations and global collaboration at the upcoming HLTH Vegas conference from Sunday-Wednesday, October 20-23, in Las Vegas. David L. Reich, MD, Chief Clinical Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System and President of The Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens and Szabi Dorotovics, MD, MBA, President of Mount Sinai International and Senior Vice President of International Ventures at Mount Sinai will be featured panelists at the conference, which attracts more than 12,000 health care professionals, innovators, and industry leaders. Mount Sinai is a supporting sponsor of the Global Health Connector Partner Program at HLTH and will showcase international efforts and partnerships with global health systems that are driving collaboration and improving outcomes for diverse populations across the world.

The HLTH conference is one of the largest annual gatherings in the health care sector and is a hub for sharing insights, innovations, and collaborations that are shaping the future of health care. Attendees will discuss a wide range of topics, including digital health transformation, quality and safety, and global health initiatives. Dr. Reich will join the Global Health Connector Summit Panel, where he will speak on “Leveraging AI for Global Health Care Delivery” on Sunday, October 20, at 2:45 pm PDT. Dr. Dorotovics will present on the ECHAlliance Global Stage on Monday, October 21, at 11:40 am PDT for a session titled “Can You Transplant the American Hospital Into Other Countries?”

“We are excited to participate in HLTH Vegas and share our experiences in harnessing artificial intelligence technology to transform health care,” said Dr. Reich. “Our commitment to innovation and collaboration is at the core of our mission, and we look forward to engaging with other thought leaders to inspire further advancements in the field.”

Dr. Dorotovics added, “We are greatly looking forward to sharing the success our team has had abroad in collaboration with our esteemed international partners. We are eager and humbled to be a part of the knowledge transfer taking place at HLTH Vegas, and are looking forward to the multitude of opportunities for learning and collaboration in Las Vegas with health care industry colleagues.”

To learn more about how Mount Sinai Health System is paving the way for the future of health care through digital health innovation and international collaboration, visit https://www.mountsinai.org/about/international or attend the panel discussions above.

