Newswise — New York, NY October 26, 2021 – Fast Company announced today its first annual Brands That Matter list, honoring brands that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and authentically communicated their missions and ideals. Mount Sinai Health System is included among 95 companies, from large multinational conglomerates to small but mighty companies and nonprofits, that give people compelling reasons to care about them—and offer inspiration for others to buy in.

All 95 have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading in health, environment, or pop culture; engaging B2B customers; or responding meaningfully to current events. All brands that applied were considered for overall recognition. There were additional honorees on category-specific lists based on region, size, and status.

“Fast Company is excited to highlight companies and organizations that have built brands with deep meaning and connections to the customers they serve. At a time when consumers are holding companies to very high standards, businesses have much to learn from these brands that have garnered respect and trust,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

In June, Mount Sinai unveiled a new brand identity and advertising campaign, “We Find a Way”—presenting a bold, unfiltered, and emotional view of how its clinical and research teams overcome today’s most complex and challenging health and scientific problems. The campaign captures the distinctive Mount Sinai brand, showing the emotional struggle and triumph of academic medicine.

“Mount Sinai’s legacy is our commitment to high-quality, equitable care for all people and communities,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Health System. “Our brand is our people, the individuals who challenge convention, who are forward-thinking and bold in their pursuit to find answers for our patients. Our brand is also our future physicians and scientists who receive training at our medical and graduate schools in a socially conscious environment and who desire to change the world for the good of humanity. I’m inspired by the people who make us who we are and who embody the Mount Sinai way.”

Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the list.

Click here to see the complete list.

The November issue of Fast Company magazine is available online now and will be on newsstands beginning Tuesday, November 2.

